Vermont Announces First Coronavirus Case: Health Experts Answer Your Questions

Live call-in discussion: Vermont health officials have announced the state's first confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. This hour, we get an update from State Epidemiologist Patsy Kelso. We also check in with the chief medical officer at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, where the state's first COVID-19 patient is being treated. And we take your comments and questions.

Our guests are:

Patsy Kelso, State Epidemiologist for the Vermont Department of Health

Dr. Trey Dobson, Chief Medical Officer at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center

Broadcast live at noon on Monday, Mar. 9, 2020; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.