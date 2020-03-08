Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Vermont Announces First Coronavirus Case: Health Experts Answer Your Questions

  • A grey, blue and white microscopic slide.
    Centers For Disease Control

Live call-in discussion: Vermont health officials have announced the state's first confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. This hour, we get an update from State Epidemiologist Patsy Kelso. We also check in with the chief medical officer at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, where the state's first COVID-19 patient is being treated. And we take your comments and questions.

Our guests are:

  • Patsy Kelso, State Epidemiologist for the Vermont Department of Health
  • Dr. Trey Dobson, Chief Medical Officer at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center

Broadcast live at noon on Monday, Mar. 9, 2020; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Health Officials Announce First Coronavirus Case In Vermont

Two people.
Elodie Reed / VPR

Updated 1 p.m. 3/8/2020

A Bennington County resident has Vermont’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, the Vermont Health Department announced Sunday.

The adult patient is currently hospitalized in an airborne infection room at Southwestern Medical Center in Bennington, Health Commissioner Mark Levine said in a press conference.

The patient is at the “more serious end of the spectrum of illness,” Levine said.