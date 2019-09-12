Related Program: 
Vermont Attorney General Refiles Dismissed Murder Charge After Request From Governor

By 11 minutes ago
  • Aita Gurung allegedly killed his wife at the family's home on Hyde Street in Burlington on Oct. 12. Just days before, on Oct. 7, he had self-reported to Burlington Police his involvement in a domestic violence incident.
    Aita Gurung allegedly killed his wife at their home on Hyde Street, in Burlington, on Oct. 12, 2017. Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George had dropped the charges against Gurung, but Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan refiled charges this week.
    Taylor Dobbs / VPR

Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan has refiled a murder charge against a Burlington man accused of killing his wife with a meat cleaver in 2017. Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George dismissed charges against Aita Gurung earlier this year, after the suspect's lawyers mounted an insanity defense.

Shortly after the dismissal in June, Gov. Phil Scott asked the attorney general to review George's decision.

"I'm very grateful the attorney general took another look," Scott said at a press conference Thursday. "We obviously have some opportunities to do things differently."

More from VPR — Gov. Scott Voices Concern After 3 Major Chittenden County Cases Dismissed [June 6]

George said she dropped the case against Gurung because she couldn't prove that he wasn't insane when he allegedly committed the crime.

Donovan re-filed murder and attempted murder charges against Gurung on Wednesday.

Scott said Thursday that the case has exposed a "loophole" in the criminal justice system and that he wants to make it more difficult for lawyers to mount an insanity defense on behalf of their clients.

"Using an insanity defense is becoming more prevalent it appears," Scott said, "and we need to figure out, how do we close that?"

Scott said he plans to ask legislators to take up the issue next year.

