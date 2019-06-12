Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Vermont Author Tells The Story Of The Resistance Fighter Who Infiltrated Auschwitz

By & 3 minutes ago
  • The Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland, is pictured on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
    The Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland, is pictured on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019.
    Michael Sohn / AP

Live call-in discussion: Witold Pilecki was a Polish resistance fighter who intentionally allowed himself to be captured and sent to Auschwitz. His mission was to sabotage and gather information about the camp — well before the full truth of its horrifying purpose was revealed to the world. We're talking to the author of a new book on Pilecki about what he accomplished and why he isn't better known today.

"The Volunteer" by Jack Fairweather will be released by Harper Collins in the U.S. on June 26, 2019.
Credit Harper Collins, courtesy

Jack Fairweather has been a war correspondent for the Washington Post and the Daily Telegraph and now lives in Charlotte.

He's joins Vermont Edition to discuss his new book, The Volunteer: One Man, an Underground Army, and the Secret Mission to Destroy Auschwitz.

Post your questions and comments below.

Broadcast live on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Books
History

Related Content

Holocaust Survivor Reflects On Her Survival And Religious Identity

By Apr 25, 2017
Patti Daniels / VPR

Erica Hecht now lives in Stowe, but was born in Hungary in 1934. She is a child survivor of the Holocaust, and Hecht's mother converted from Judaism to Catholicism in an attempt to protect her family from persecution.

Middlebury Author On His Mission To Share The 'Burdens Of The Holocaust'

By Dec 16, 2016
Courtesy, Jack Mayer

Jack Mayer wears many hats: He is a pediatrician in Middlebury, a speaker with the Vermont Humanities Council, an instructor in pediatrics at the University of Vermont School of Medicine and a writer. But it's his role as a son and grandson of a family who fled World War II-era Germany and the Holocaust, he says, that has informed his latest book.