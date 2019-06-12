Vermont Author Tells The Story Of The Resistance Fighter Who Infiltrated Auschwitz

Live call-in discussion: Witold Pilecki was a Polish resistance fighter who intentionally allowed himself to be captured and sent to Auschwitz. His mission was to sabotage and gather information about the camp — well before the full truth of its horrifying purpose was revealed to the world. We're talking to the author of a new book on Pilecki about what he accomplished and why he isn't better known today.

Jack Fairweather has been a war correspondent for the Washington Post and the Daily Telegraph and now lives in Charlotte.

He's joins Vermont Edition to discuss his new book, The Volunteer: One Man, an Underground Army, and the Secret Mission to Destroy Auschwitz.

Broadcast live on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.