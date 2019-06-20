Vermont Company Helping Ease Path For Breastfeeding Mothers Returning To Work

Two leaders in the breastfeeding industry are joining forces to support lactating mothers returning to work.

Audio from this story will be posted.

The Vermont company Mamava makes freestanding suites — private spaces placed in public places, like airports and staduims — where mothers can breastfeed or pump.

Mamava has teamed up with the Swiss company Medela, a leading breast pump manufacturer, to create a program called New Moms' Healthy Returns. The program offers a range of tools to help employers support breastfeeding mothers returning to the workforce.

Melissa Gonzales, Medela's executive vice president of the Americas, said Medela reached out to Mamava to help solve widespread problems faced by working mothers and their employers.

"More moms are returning to work than ever before," Gonzales said. "More of these moms are the sole breadwinners. You know, most of these moms start out with really good intentions and want to breastfeed. They tell us they want to make this transition back to work. But there's a million obstacles in the way. And, you know, unfortunately, there's no how-to book for the employer either."

Gonzales said New Moms' Healthy Returns will provide employers with solutions to support their employees, from space and equipment to advice from lactation specialists.

Mamava CEO and co-founder Sascha Mayer added that both companies bring products and expertise to the program.

"We bring the space," Mayer said. "We bring our mobile app that allows moms to find our locations, and Medela brings telehealth, the pumps, the accessories for those pumps — and it's a complete package."

Mayer said Mamava is thrilled with the partnership.

"It's frankly an amazing occurrence that we are working with Medela, which is the most respected company in human milk," Mayer said.

Mamava placed its first suite at Burlington International Airport in 2013. Now the company has more than 850 suites across the United States and Canada.