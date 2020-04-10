Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Friday, April 10

Vermont reporters provide a round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Friday, April 10.

Gov. extends state of emergency until May 15

Gov. Phil Scott has extended Vermont's state of emergency to last through May 15.

The original state of emergency order had been set to last until April 15. This extension covers associated orders issued by the governor, including the stay-at-home order, which will now be in effect until midnight of May 15.

The state of emergency order also includes various changes and clarifications, including extending motor vehicle inspections due in April for up to 60 days.

- Sam Gale Rosen