Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Friday, April 3

Vermont reporters provide a round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Friday, April 3.

Vermont inmates report inconsistent access to soap and hand sanitizer

According to recent conversations with Vermont inmates and advocates, many behind bars have irregular access to soap or cleaning supplies, must eat elbow-to-elbow in mess halls, and — until VPR inquired about it — were still playing full-contact basketball.

Jim Baker, commissioner of the Department of Corrections, said “every facility that is under my supervision and corrections has adequate supplies." He could not say how supplies were distributed within facilities. Read the full story.

-Emily Corwin

No permanent closures yet for Burlington's Church Street Marketplace

Dozens of retail shops and restaurants in downtown Burlington have had to move to online sales and delivery of their products — and many have laid off workers. But according to the Church Street Marketplace, no businesses have permanently closed at this point.

Jed Davis owns the Farmhouse Group, which operates several restaurants including three around Church Street. He has had to lay off all but five of his 230 employees.

Once the crisis is over, he said, he expects to rehire them. But, he said, there’s “absolutely no question that some of our most loved small businesses will not make it through.”

-Liam Elder-Connors

Health Department recommends face masks in public

The Vermont Health Department is now recommending people with no symptoms of COVID-19 wear a cloth mask if out in public. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said the new advice reflects the fact that people with no symptoms can still spread the disease.

The announcement comes as the number of known cases of COVID-19 in Vermont took another jump, following the expanded availability of testing. Levine said that medical-grade masks should be reserved for medical professionals.

Vermonters are still being urged to practice social distancing and stay at home whenever possible.

-Amy Kolb Noyes