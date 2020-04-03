Related Program: 
VPR News

Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Friday, April 3

By VPR Staff 44 minutes ago
  • Caution tape around a swing set.
    Caution tape and signs warn people to stay off the playground at Calahan Park in Burlington. City officials announced Thursday that dog parks, tennis courts and basketball hoops would be off limits to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
    Elodie Reed / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Friday, April 3.

Loading...

Vermont inmates report inconsistent access to soap and hand sanitizer

According to recent conversations with Vermont inmates and advocates, many behind bars have irregular access to soap or cleaning supplies, must eat elbow-to-elbow in mess halls, and — until VPR inquired about it — were still playing full-contact basketball.

Jim Baker, commissioner of the Department of Corrections, said “every facility that is under my supervision and corrections has adequate supplies." He could not say how supplies were distributed within facilities.  Read the full story.

-Emily Corwin

No permanent closures yet for Burlington's Church Street Marketplace

Dozens of retail shops and restaurants in downtown Burlington have had to move to online sales and delivery of their products — and many have laid off workers. But according to the Church Street Marketplace, no businesses have permanently closed at this point.

Jed Davis owns the Farmhouse Group, which operates several restaurants including three around Church Street. He has had to lay off all but five of his 230 employees.

Once the crisis is over, he said, he expects to rehire them.  But, he said, there’s “absolutely no question that some of our most loved small businesses will not make it through.”

-Liam Elder-Connors

Health Department recommends face masks in public

The Vermont Health Department is now recommending people with no symptoms of COVID-19 wear a cloth mask if out in public. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said the new advice reflects the fact that people with no symptoms can still spread the disease.

The announcement comes as the number of known cases of COVID-19 in Vermont took another jump, following the expanded availability of testing.  Levine said that medical-grade masks should be reserved for medical professionals.

Vermonters are still being urged to practice social distancing and stay at home whenever possible.

-Amy Kolb Noyes

Tags: 
VPR News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Updates

Related Content

Ask Bob: Who Was Robert Stafford Of The Stafford Act?

By , & 3 hours ago
A black and white image of two people sitting in front of microphones in a committee room.
Charls W. Harrity / Associated Press File

Several weeks ago, as the coronavirus crisis began to unfold, President Trump issued an emergency executive order which gave him the power to implement new rules and regulations to help contain the spread of the virus. The legislation the president used is known as the Stafford Act, named after Vermont Sen. Robert Stafford.

Downtown Burlington Faces Uncertainty Amid COVID-19 Crisis

By 18 hours ago
Burlington City Hall and Honey Road
Abagael Giles

Burlington’s Church Street is known for its mix of shops and restaurants and as the weather warms, it would usually be pretty full of people too. But not now — at least not with the governor’s orders for individuals to stay home and non-essential businesses to close in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new landscape has forced businesses on the most-well known commercial street in Vermont to rethink their operations and has also resulted in many people losing their jobs.

Vermont Inmates Report Inconsistent Access To Soap, Hand Sanitizer

By 18 hours ago
A sign that says Chittenden Regional Correctional Factility, with the building in the background
Meg Malone / VPR File

According to conversations with Vermont inmates, many still have irregular access to soap or cleaning supplies, must eat elbow-to-elbow in mess halls, and — until VPR reported this story — were still playing full-contact basketball.

A Must For Millions, Zoom Has A Dark Side — And An FBI Warning

By 4 hours ago

Updated at 11:22 a.m. ET

Dennis Johnson fell victim last week to a new form of harassment known as "Zoombombing," in which intruders hijack video calls and post hate speech and offensive images such as pornography. It's a phenomenon so alarming that the FBI has issued a warning about using Zoom.

Like many people these days, Johnson is doing a lot of things over the Internet that he would normally do in person. Last week, he defended his doctoral dissertation in a Zoom videoconference.