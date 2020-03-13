Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Friday, March 13

VPR reporters provide a quick round-up of local coronavirus news for Friday, March 13.

Vermont statehouse closes for 10 days

Vermont lawmakers are voting today to adjourn until March 24 so legislators can vacate the Statehouse due to concerns over COVID-19. Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe said the decision is a precautionary measure.

"I think we need to make sure that we’re providing a safe place for the workforce here, that we have a calm process of legislating, and I think right now, taking a one-week pause to monitor the situation makes a lot of sense," he said during a joint interview with House Speaker Mitzi Johnson.

#VT Senate votes to adjourn until 3./24. Overwhelming voice vote with Bennington Sen. Dick Sears voting 'no.' He said, 'I suspect many of my constituents feel like we are deserting .. by leaving.' #vtpoli — John Dillon (@VPRDillon) March 13, 2020

Both said the statehouse will be shut down and closed to the public during the adjournment.

Ashe said he hopes some committees will continue to work remotely during the 10-day pause. But, he said, no votes will be taken until lawmakers reopen the building.

House and Senate leadership issued a joint statement, writing that the Joint Rules Committee "will reassess based on public health information," following the closure.

- Pete Hirschfeld

Dan & Whit's general store brings back delivery

Dan & Whit's general store in Norwich is now offering curbside and delivery services for customers trying to avoid potential exposure to coronavirus.

"We’re noticing some of the people aren’t coming out as often," said night manager James Reed, "so we decided to just do this for peace of mind for some of our customers."

After Dan Fraser and Whit Hicks bought the general store in the 1950s, they briefly offered delivery to customers.

"We're just reinventing it now, with the coronavirus epidemic coming on," Reed said.

Reed added Dan & Whit's takes the orders by email, and delivers within 48 hours. Delivery is limited to a five-mile radius from the store, and costs $10. Employees will pack goods for curbside pickup for no additional fee.

- Emily Corwin

Twin Valley Elementary School closes for second time this week

After closing on Monday, the Twin Valley Elementary School in Wilmington closed again Friday in what the district called "an abundance of caution" as a student was tested for COVID-19.

In an email and a notice posted on the school's website, the Windham Southwest Supervisory Union wrote the school was shuttered for a thorough cleaning and disinfection.

It also stated the results of the test would be released as soon as they were known.

- Sam Gale Rosen

Dartmouth-Hitchcock recommends fewer people come to the emergency department

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center has released a set of recommendations in response to an increase in the number of patients being sent directly to their emergency department.

The recommendations state that if a patient does not show symptoms that would warrant an emergency department evaluation or immediate hospital admission, they should wear a mask and self-quarantine at home, not be sent to the emergency department as a first step.

The recommendations emphasize that people with flu-like symptoms or a coronavirus exposure history that concerns them should first contact their primary care provider or the Vermont or New Hampshire health departments.

- Sam Gale Rosen