Vermont Coronavirus Updates for Friday, March 20

Vermont reporters provide a quick round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Friday, March 20.

Vermont sees first two deaths of patients who tested positive for COVID-19

Two Vermont residents who tested positive for COVID-19 died on Thursday. These are the first deaths of Vermonters who were diagnosed with the disease.

Gov. Phil Scott and Health Commissioner Mark Levine announced the deaths Thursday evening. One was a Windsor County man who was treated at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in White River Junction, and one was a woman who lived at the Burlington Health and Rehab nursing home.

Scott said both were elderly patients.

"Which is an important reminder that the virus is most dangerous to seniors and those with serious, underlying conditions like heart and lung disease. There is no doubt this is sad for all of us, but's not unexpected news."

Twenty-two cases of the disease have been identified in Vermont.

Levine said the cases are not believed to be travel-related.

"These deaths — and I hope we will experience no more — highlight how extremely important it is for all of us, young and old, to take extra care to protect those most vulnerable to serious illness," Levine said.

Scott said he knows many are feeling scared and worried amid this crisis, but also offered a hopeful message.

"In times like this, Vermonters rise to the occasion. We help our neighbors, we answer the call of duty and we get creative to solve the challenges ahead," Scott said. "I'm seeing the good in people every single day."

- Henry Epp

Vermont lawmakers voice concern about new federal legislation that asks employers to pay for COVID-19 sick leave

Vermont lawmakers have concerns about new federal legislation that provides 10 days of paid sick leave for workers affected by the new coronavirus.

The new legislation requires that businesses foot the costs of paying employees during the leave period. Though the federal government will eventually reimburse employers with a tax credit, Caledonia County Senator Joe Benning said it will be months before they receive that compensation.

"I don't know how they're going to rise up to pay employees at a time when they don't have the liquidity being produced in their businesses," Benning said.

An aide for Rep. Peter Welch said the Vermont congressman shares those concerns and will try to find a fix in the next COVID-19 relief bill.

Benning said many businesses in his region are dealing with catastrophic revenue losses as a result of COVID-19.

- Peter Hirschfeld

