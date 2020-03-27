Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Friday, March 27

Vermont reporters provide a quick round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Friday, March 27.

COVID-19-related deaths now up to 10 in Vermont

New numbers out Friday show there are 183 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Vermont, up 25 from Thursday.

And there's been another death in the last 24 hours, bringing the state's tally to 10.

According to the health department, that person was a resident of Burlington Health & Rehab, where there's been an outbreak of the disease.

So far 33 residents and 33 staff members of that facility have been tested for the coronavirus. Of those, 17 residents and 10 staffers tested positive. Seven residents have died in the outbreak.

- Amy Kolb Noyes

Vermont judge: Child custody, visitation still in effect

One of Vermont's top judges says child custody and visitation agreements remain in effect during the state's stay at home order.

Chief Superior Court Judge Brian Grearson said Vermont’s order does not allow parents to ignore custody exchanges they’ve already committed to.

Grearson added potential exposure to the coronavirus when transferring custody may be grounds to request an emergency hearing.

“Then they have a right to petition the court for an emergency request to perhaps modify the parent-child contact,” he said. “But again, the orders that are in effect remain in effect until they are modified.”

Grearson told Vermont Edition he urges parents to work out child visitation changes on their own —before requesting an emergency hearing.

- Matthew Smith

Vermont state budget should withstand coronavirus crisis

Vermont's budget was in relatively good shape heading into the COVID-19 crisis and should be able to withstand the coming fiscal shocks. That's the word from State Finance and Management Commissioner Adam Greshin, who testified before the Senate Finance Appropriations Committee Thursday.

Greshin said the predicted revenue shortfall in the next three months will be around $224 million. But he says that is mainly because tax payments are being deferred.

“I would note, however, that that $224 million deficit, a lot of that will be returned in July when people in fact do pay their taxes. So not all of that is disappearing.”

Greshin said he expects all but $62 million of that $224 million dollar shortfall will eventually flow into state coffers.

The finance commissioner also said Vermont will eventually get $1.25 billion under federal legislation designed to help states deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

Greshin noted the federal aid comes with a very big string attached: The money has to be used on state costs incurred directly due to the crisis.

“It can't be used to fill general revenue holes,” he said. “A number of states have questioned that. I will say, and I feel good saying this, I don't think Vermont has the fiscal challenges that many other states do. I think our house was much more in order going into this.”

Greshin said the Scott administration is expecting a big jump in expenses in areas like public safety and health care due to the crisis.

- John Dillon

Gov. orders schools closed through end of academic year

Schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Districts are being asked to develop remote learning plans by April 13.

Gov. Phil Scott initially closed schools until April 6 – but citing guidance from the health department and the Agency of Education, Scott decided to keep schools closed for in-person instruction the rest of the year.

In a statement, Scott said he understood it would be challenging for some schools to institute remote learning plans, but he said he was “encouraged by the creativity” he’d seen from districts.

Districts are being asked to develop remote learning plans by April 13. The Agency of Education said it will provide more guidance by the end of the week.

Don Tinney, an English teacher and president of the Vermont National Education Association, said the union is not surprised by decision – but that teachers need to be involved as districts develop remote learning plans.

“They have to be able to contribute to the discussion to add their ideas to know what’s doable and what’s not doable.”

- Liam Elder-Connors