Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Monday, April 13

Vermont reporters provide a round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Monday, April 13.

Astronauts offer advice about social distancing

Strategies developed by researchers studying isolation in outer space may help people in the era of social distancing here on Earth.

Jay Buckey, a former astronaut and director of Dartmouth's Space Medicine Innovations Lab, said self-help tools for coping with separation are now available online.

While isolation can put relationships at risk, Buckey said people can learn the skills needed to deal with the added strain.

"Maybe we're not in quite as extreme an environment here on earth, but these relationships are the most important people in their lives," Buckey said. "So it's important to be able to negotiate things, to work through conflicts while keeping those relationships intact."

You can find more information at path.dartmouth.edu.

- Betty Smith