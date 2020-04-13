Related Program: 
Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Monday, April 13

By VPR Staff 25 minutes ago
  • Putney General Store
    The Putney General Store offered a message of hope to shoppers.
    Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Monday, April 13.

Astronauts offer advice about social distancing

Strategies developed by researchers studying isolation in outer space may help people in the era of social distancing here on Earth.

Jay Buckey, a former astronaut and director of Dartmouth's Space Medicine Innovations Lab, said self-help tools for coping with separation are now available online. 

While isolation can put relationships at risk, Buckey said people can learn the skills needed to deal with the added strain.

"Maybe we're not in quite as extreme an environment here on earth, but these relationships are the most important people in their lives," Buckey said. "So it's important to be able to negotiate things, to work through conflicts while keeping those relationships intact." 

You can find more information at path.dartmouth.edu.

Related Content

Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Sunday, April 12

By VPR Staff 20 hours ago
Church sign in Burlington
Abagael Giles / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Sunday, April 12.

No, You Don't Need To Disinfect Your Groceries. But Here's How To Shop Safely

By 22 hours ago

The vast majority of the country is under lockdown right now. But stay-at-home orders come with a few exceptions — like grocery shopping.

Many of us are still venturing out to stock up on food and toiletries. But what's the safest way to shop during this pandemic? And what should you do once you've brought your haul home?

We asked infectious disease, virology and food safety experts to share their tips about safe grocery shopping — and what you can stop worrying about.

Know the dangers — focus on the people, not the food

Donated Antennas, Routers And Wi-Fi Help Rutland School Kids Stay Connected

By Nina Keck 23 hours ago
two men stand outside a car in front of a high school.
Nina Keck / VPR

When the governor announced all schools would remain closed for the rest of the year on March 26, Rutland City school officials knew they had a big gap in front of them that needed to be addressed. They estimated about half their students wouldn't have high-speed internet or a computer or tablet to use at home. 

On a recent Friday, Dan Roswell, the network administrator for Rutland City’s public schools, was trying to address that. He was out in the rain, meeting families in the parking lot in front of Rutland High School.

Vermont Corrections Commissioner: 'We Didn't Expect This Number'

By & Apr 10, 2020
A prison exterior with hills in the background.
Erica Heilman / VPR

Updated 6:20 p.m.

More than two dozen inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 at a Franklin County prison have been moved to an isolation facility in St. Johnsbury. Four more are residing in negative-pressure chambers at Northwest State Correctional Facility. 