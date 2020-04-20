Related Program: 
VPR News

Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Monday, April 20

By VPR Staff 2 hours ago
  • Sign at Richmond Congregational Church
    COVID-19 has put a lot on hold, but not many of the familiar markers of spring.
    Abagael Giles / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Monday, April 20.

Loading...

State officials: Vermont will maintain aggressive testing strategy

State health officials say Vermont will maintain an aggressive testing strategy, even as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state is flattening.

Health Commissioner Mark Levine said as the state reaches the next phase of the crisis, rapid testing and contact tracing for infected individuals will be essential.

There are now 816 cases of the virus in Vermont and 38 people have died.

- Liam Elder-Connors

Vermont Arts Council secures relief funds for artists

The Vermont Arts Council said the New England Foundation for the Arts has awarded the council $47,000 for emergency relief for Vermont artists struggling financially amid the coronavirus outbreak. 

The council said the funds will supplement a relief fund it started last month to provide grants of up to $500 to artists who are having financial difficulty due to the loss of a job, or cancellation of concerts, festivals, theatrical performances and other arts events due to COVID-19.

So far, the council has awarded 164 grants totaling more than $64,000 in aid. 

Sam Gale Rosen

 

Landscapers, construction crews head back to work starting Monday

Starting Monday, one- or two-person crews can resume work outdoors or in unoccupied buildings, doing, for example, landscape and construction work. 

This is the first of Gov. Phil Scott's so-called phased restart of business in Vermont.

Bob Wahl's Hinesburg-based landscaping business employs eight to ten people every spring. He said he started calling customers as soon as Scott announced the change.

"My customers all want us to come and are OK with us coming," Wahl said. "Let's move forward and get going, you know?" 

Wahl said he is making sure his staff drive separately and he's staggering start times to keep things safer at the shop. 

Emily Corwin

To receive regular emailed updates about COVID-19 from NPR and VPR, sign up here.

 

The Labor Department has now cleared 32,000 unemployment insurance claims

Over the weekend, the Vermont Department of Labor processed a backlog of more than 20,000 unemployment insurance claims, and $1,200 checks were mailed out on Monday to the remaining Vermonters whose claims still have not been resolved.

The Labor Department announced on Sunday that 32,000 claim issues had been cleared, allowing claimants to file a weekly claim and start collecting benefits. 

There are more than 8,000 remaining individuals whose claims still have issues. They will receive $1,200 from the state, which represents two weeks of federal benefits. This is an initial installment on the full benefits they will receive when their claims have been processed.

Sam Gale Rosen

For a regularly updated list of frequently asked questions about COVID-19 and answers curated by VPR reporters, head here. 

COVID-19 will likely leave Vermont's education fund in the red

School officials around Vermont are preparing for the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis. 

The state's $1.6 billion education fund is expected to show a $39 million deficit this fiscal year, with more red ink projected next year.

The executive director of the Vermont Superintendents Association, Jeff Francis, said schools are starting to look at possible budget cuts. 

"It's almost as though the words can't do justice to the challenge, because at the very time when we will need to find ways presumably to reduce expenditures, there will be an awareness that the needs schools respond to societally, in terms of supporting children and families, are going to grow," said Francis. 

Read the full story, here.

John Dillon

  

State Colleges Board of Trustees postpones consolidation vote

Legislative leaders and Gov. PHil Scott persuaded the state colleges Board of Trustees to postpone a vote scheduled for Monday, April 20 on a plan to close three college campuses. 

Jeb Spaulding, Chancellor of the state college system, said closing Norther Vermont University's campuses in Johnson and Lyndon, as well as Vermont Technical College's campus in Randolph, will be necessary to close budget gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spaulding told VPR there is no backup plan.

But in a statement released Sunday, Senate President Tim Ashe and House Speaker Mitzi Johnson said postponing Monday's vote would allow for further study and the creation of a one-year bridge budget to keep the three campuses open.

In his own statement, Gov. Phil Scott said he "didn't support" Spaulding's plan, but that the existing system shouldn't be "bailed out." He called on the legislature to come up with a long-term education plan or Vermont.

Read the full story, here. 

Nina Keck

Tags: 
VPR News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Updates
Health

Related Content

Vermont State Colleges System Postpones Monday Consolidation Vote

By Abagael Giles & Mark Davis & Nina Keck 23 hours ago
Lyndon Campus
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Updated 4:45 p.m.

 

State college leaders have delayed a Monday vote on a plan to close three Vermont campuses, but warned the financial pressures that inspired the proposal remain severe.

 

The decision came after opposition quickly mounted in the Statehouse and in local communities to the plan to close Northern Vermont University, which has campuses in Johnson and Lyndon, and Vermont Technical College's campus in Randolph. The state college system, which has long struggled with declining enrollment and financial trouble, is facing large budget gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Words Can't Do Justice To The Challenge': Vt. School Funding In A COVID-19 Economy

By 21 hours ago
People handling paper lunches to a person in a car.
Aliya Schneider / VPR

The COVID-19 crisis has hit every part of the global and local economy. Vermont's K-12 schools are no exception. There’s bad news, and then there’s really bad news.

Scott Promises Relief For Jobless Vermonters Snagged In Unemployment Backlog

By Apr 17, 2020
Signs saying we can do this and Vermont Strong and Love.
Sarah Priestap / For VPR

With more than 30,000 jobless Vermonters still waiting for their first unemployment checks, Gov. Phil Scott has authorized the state treasury to begin issuing $1,200 checks to people stuck in the backlog.

COVID-19 Raises Health Concerns For Vermonters With Disabilities, Older People

By & 21 hours ago
A sign for Genesis outside Burlington Health and Rehab
Elodie Reed / VPR File

Live 1 p.m. discussion: People in long-term care facilities like Burlington's Birchwood Terrace and Burlington Health and Rehab are at high risk for COVID-19. Both facilities have had outbreaks and deaths due to the coronavirus. Vermonters with developmental disabilities are also concerned for their health and getting the help they need during the pandemic. This hour, we get an update from the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living, as well as hear personal stories from the Vermont community. 