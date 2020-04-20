Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Monday, April 20

Vermont reporters provide a round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Monday, April 20.

Loading...

State officials: Vermont will maintain aggressive testing strategy

State health officials say Vermont will maintain an aggressive testing strategy, even as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state is flattening.

Health Commissioner Mark Levine said as the state reaches the next phase of the crisis, rapid testing and contact tracing for infected individuals will be essential.

There are now 816 cases of the virus in Vermont and 38 people have died.

- Liam Elder-Connors

Vermont Arts Council secures relief funds for artists

The Vermont Arts Council said the New England Foundation for the Arts has awarded the council $47,000 for emergency relief for Vermont artists struggling financially amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The council said the funds will supplement a relief fund it started last month to provide grants of up to $500 to artists who are having financial difficulty due to the loss of a job, or cancellation of concerts, festivals, theatrical performances and other arts events due to COVID-19.

So far, the council has awarded 164 grants totaling more than $64,000 in aid.

- Sam Gale Rosen

Landscapers, construction crews head back to work starting Monday

Starting Monday, one- or two-person crews can resume work outdoors or in unoccupied buildings, doing, for example, landscape and construction work.

This is the first of Gov. Phil Scott's so-called phased restart of business in Vermont.

Bob Wahl's Hinesburg-based landscaping business employs eight to ten people every spring. He said he started calling customers as soon as Scott announced the change.

"My customers all want us to come and are OK with us coming," Wahl said. "Let's move forward and get going, you know?"

Wahl said he is making sure his staff drive separately and he's staggering start times to keep things safer at the shop.

- Emily Corwin

To receive regular emailed updates about COVID-19 from NPR and VPR, sign up here.

The Labor Department has now cleared 32,000 unemployment insurance claims

Over the weekend, the Vermont Department of Labor processed a backlog of more than 20,000 unemployment insurance claims, and $1,200 checks were mailed out on Monday to the remaining Vermonters whose claims still have not been resolved.

The Labor Department announced on Sunday that 32,000 claim issues had been cleared, allowing claimants to file a weekly claim and start collecting benefits.

There are more than 8,000 remaining individuals whose claims still have issues. They will receive $1,200 from the state, which represents two weeks of federal benefits. This is an initial installment on the full benefits they will receive when their claims have been processed.

- Sam Gale Rosen

For a regularly updated list of frequently asked questions about COVID-19 and answers curated by VPR reporters, head here.

COVID-19 will likely leave Vermont's education fund in the red

School officials around Vermont are preparing for the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

The state's $1.6 billion education fund is expected to show a $39 million deficit this fiscal year, with more red ink projected next year.

The executive director of the Vermont Superintendents Association, Jeff Francis, said schools are starting to look at possible budget cuts.

"It's almost as though the words can't do justice to the challenge, because at the very time when we will need to find ways presumably to reduce expenditures, there will be an awareness that the needs schools respond to societally, in terms of supporting children and families, are going to grow," said Francis.

Read the full story, here.

- John Dillon

State Colleges Board of Trustees postpones consolidation vote

Legislative leaders and Gov. PHil Scott persuaded the state colleges Board of Trustees to postpone a vote scheduled for Monday, April 20 on a plan to close three college campuses.

Jeb Spaulding, Chancellor of the state college system, said closing Norther Vermont University's campuses in Johnson and Lyndon, as well as Vermont Technical College's campus in Randolph, will be necessary to close budget gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spaulding told VPR there is no backup plan.

But in a statement released Sunday, Senate President Tim Ashe and House Speaker Mitzi Johnson said postponing Monday's vote would allow for further study and the creation of a one-year bridge budget to keep the three campuses open.

In his own statement, Gov. Phil Scott said he "didn't support" Spaulding's plan, but that the existing system shouldn't be "bailed out." He called on the legislature to come up with a long-term education plan or Vermont.

Read the full story, here.

- Nina Keck