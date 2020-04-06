Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Monday, April 6

By VPR Staff
  • 'Thank you' sign
    Outside of Rutland Regional Medical Center, a sign thanks healthcare workers.
    Nina Keck / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Monday, April 6.

Hartford to move forward with a new pool, despite COVID-19

The Town of Hartford is moving ahead with its $3.3 million pool project after considering whether to postpone the effort due to the oubreak of the new coronavirus.

The Valley News reports that the Selectboard decided this week to continue with design and engineering work. 

Hartford Recreation Director Scott Hausler wrote in a March 4 letter that "No time is more important than now for our local parks, trails, open spaces and public facilities." 

Sam Gale Rosen

Vermont Air National Guard: F-35 flights will continue amid COVID-19

The Vermont Air National Guard said pilots will continue flying F-35 fighter planes while 50 air guard members are helping the state respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colonel David Schevchik, commander of the 158th Fighter Wing, said they have a responsibility to meet their federal mission. 

The air guard now has 15 F-35s. By mid-year, they will have 20 of the aircraft, which replaced the F-16 fighters the Vermont guard used to fly. 

The planes will continue with their regulat morning and early-afternoon takeoffs. 

Sam Gale Rosen

