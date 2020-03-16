Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Monday, March 16

VPR reporters provide a quick round-up of ongoing, local coverage of coronavirus for Monday, March 16.

Governor announces more cases, new restrictions

At a Monday press conference, Gov. Phil Scott banned gatherings of 50 people or more with some exceptions. He also announced the total number of Vermont cases of COVID-19 had risen to 12.

Weekend roundup

UVM Medical Center restricts access:

The University of Vermont Medial Center is restricting access to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Patients are now limited to two designated visitors. The hospital is banning children under 16, people with flu-like symptoms, and those who have traveled to high risk countries from visiting. Additionally, the hospital is barring people who have had contact with people who are undergoing testing or have been confirmed for COVID-19.

- Mark Davis

Weinberger to reassign some Burlington city employees:

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said city employees will be reassigned later this week to help deal with the impact of school closures in Burlington. Weinberger said he had already planned to temporarily suspend many city services, to slow the spread of COVID-19. Now, he said, he will deploy free workers up to help with issues related to school closures.

Weinberger said his office is especially concerned about getting food to low-income students, and caring for students with special needs. “I expect to deploy city staff from non-essential city services to assist in this effort, and the coordination for that effort has already begun."

- Pete Hirschfeld

Additional ski area closures:

Stowe, Okemo and Mount Snow ski areas will be closed for one week starting Sunday, their parent company announced.

Vail Resorts said the decision to close all of its North American resorts is a "pause," as they evaluate the impact of the coronavirus.

All employees will still be paid for the week. The announcement comes a day after Jay Peak Resorts said it was closing its slopes for the season.

Killington Resort and Pico Mountain also announced closures through March 22. Ticketing, lodging, and reservation departments will remain open "to serve the guests who are on site," the company said Sunday in a press release.

Bolton Valley has also suspended its operations until further notice.

Smugglers Notch announced Sunday it will remain open "with significantly modified operations limiting risk where we are unable to remain within the social distancing guidelines."

- Mark Davis and Emily Corwin

Religious congregations turn to technology:

Places of worship around Vermont are heeding the call to avoid in-person gatherings due to COVID-19.

The Jewish Community of Greater Stowe livestreamed its Shabbat service, even though Jews observing Shabbat usually avoid technology. "We made an exception in this particular situation," said the congregation's president, Emily Rosenbaum, "because, of course, it’s very important to provide people an opportunity to come together as a community and to worship, to say Mourner’s Kaddish, all of the things that we need to do."

Saint John’s in the Mountains, an Episcopal church in Stowe, streamed its weekend service online for the first time.

Father Rick Swanson said 60% to 70% of his parishioners are high risk. “They’re over 65, and often with underlying health conditions. So we felt this was the best, most pastoral way to respond to our parishioners. We don’t want folks getting sick.”

- Amy Kolb Noyes