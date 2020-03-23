Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Monday, March 23

Vermont reporters provide a quick round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Monday, March 23.

Vermont sees three more COVID-19-related fatalities

Vermont Deputy Health Commissioner Tracy Dolan told Vermont Edition Monday that there are three more COVID-19-related fatalities in the state, all at the Burlington Health & Rehab facility.

Dolan also noted the total number of people testing positive for COVID-19 is now up to 75. That's up from 52 cases on Sunday.

- Elodie Reed

Southern ferry service suspended

The company that operates ferries on Lake Champlain has suspended service between Charlotte and Essex, N.Y.

Heather Stewart, operations manager for the Lake Champlain Transportation Company, said traffic has dropped off sharply as people are staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We want to be open at Charlotte-Essex," Stewart said. "And we want to be at the other side of this crisis. People are just not moving. We do not have business at the Charlotte-Essex crossing."

The company had to lay off about 10 workers when it suspended service on the southern portion of the lake.

Some commuters who use the Charlotte ferry were upset that their trip across the lake suddenly got several hours longer.

Stewart said she realizes this is an inconvenience, but said the Grand Isle-Plattsburgh ferries on northern Lake Champlain are still running.

- John Dillon

Legislature to further expand access to unemployment

The Scott Administration and the legislature are working on a relief package aimed at helping those who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The legislation expands eligibility for unemployment benefits and the administration has already waived a requirement that people have to search for other jobs to qualify for unemployment payments.

"All of our constituents who get laid off should be eligible for unemployment. They will not have to be able and available to work [as they normally would]... through a provision called 'work search,'" Chittenden Democrat Michael Sirotkin, who chairs the Senate Economic Development Committee, said. "The Governor has waived [the] work search [requirement] for those people."

The Legislature will return to Montpelier on Tuesday, March 24 to work on a number of COVID-19 measures.

- John Dillon

New Hampshire bans reusable shopping bags

New Hampshire's governor has ordered the state's stores to temporarily transition to the use of single-use paper or plastic bags. In the order issued late Saturday, Gov. Chris Sununu said reusable bags pose a potential risk to baggers, grocers and customers.

The order directs all grocers and retail stores in New Hampshire to transition to only use new paper or plastic grocery bags provided by stores "as soon as feasibly possible."

As of Monday, March 23, 78 people had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in New Hampshire.

- Associated Press

GE Aviation to close plant after an employee tests positive for COVID-19

The GE Aviation plant in Rutland is closing temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Rutland Herald reports that a statement issued by GE late Sunday afternoon said the facility would reopen on Wednesday, March 25.

The statement said the employee had not been at work since March 18 and that the company was contacting coworkers who had been in close contact and asking them to self-quarantine.

The factory, which employs 1,400 people, will be cleaned and disinfected while it is closed.

- Sam Gale Rosen

Vermont reopens enrollment for health insurance

Vermonters who decided not to buy health insurance last year will now have a chance to reconsider that decision.

The Scott administration has reopened enrollment for health insurance plans sold on Vermont Health Connect.

Michael Fisher, head of the Office of the Health Care Advocate, said many Vermonters who chose not to purchase health insurance last year used a risk-benefit calculation to make the decision.

"In the face of an epidemic, of an outbreak or a virus like this... [which brings with it] the potential for many people needing care, maybe that calculation is different for many Vermonters," Fisher said.

The new enrollment period will last until April 17, 2020. Many Vermonters would otherwise have to wait until next year to become eligible to purchase health insurance.

Gov. Phil Scott issued an order last week that eliminated co-pays and deductibles for health care needs related to the new coronavirus.

- Peter Hirschfeld