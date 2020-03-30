Related Program: 
Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Monday, March 30

By VPR Staff 1 hour ago
  • Sidewalk chalk on a sidewalk with a note reading 'write a note. We wish youo could come over sometime.'
    Residents on Home Av. in Burlington left sidewalk chalk out for neighbors last week.
    Emily Corwin / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Monday, March 30.

Snowbirds and second-home owners must quarantine

During a press conference Monday morning, Gov. Phil Scott announced a mandatory quarantine for visitors from outside Vermont. Owners of second homes and snowbirds, he said, should self-isolate for fourteen days. The requirement does not include those on brief visits for groceries or essential business. 

Additionally, Scott announced 21 positive test results today, the smallest daily increase in a week.

New Hampshire Governor asks long-term visitors to self-quarantine

The governor of New Hampshire is urging some out of state visitors to self quarantine for 14 days.

Gov. Chris Sununu's request does not apply to people who come to New Hampshire to work, shop, or make a quick visit.

But Sununu wants vacationers, second home owners, and others who plan on longer stays in New Hampshire to voluntarily isolate themselves in hopes of slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

-Mark Davis

Neighbors give beloved Grafton resident a birthday parade

Because of coronavirus, people near and far are going to work, attending church services and even going to weddings using apps on computers and phones. 

But on Sunday, March 29, the residents of Grafton pushed aside their screens, left their homes, and gathered together to celebrate the 90th birthday of their beloved neighbor, Joan Lake. 

In keeping with proper social distancing practices, the residents of Grafton held a car parade in honor of Lake.  Listen to the story here.

-Tennessee Watson

Beloved Grafton Resident Gets A Pandemic-Proof Birthday Parade

By Tennessee Watson 2 hours ago
A man on a lawn mower with balloons afixed.
Tennessee Watson / VPR

Farmers Enter Growing Season with Uncertainty Around Flower And Produce Sales

By 22 hours ago
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

It’s a busy time of year for Vermont’s vegetable and fruit farmers. Spring is coming, and farmers across the state will soon be turning their soil and starting another growing season. Even though the new coronavirus is raising a lot of questions about how they'll market the vegetables and flowers they grow, farmers are plowing ahead.

FACT CHECK: U.S. Lags On Testing, Despite Trump's Claims

By 5 hours ago

President Trump is repeating his claim that the United States is doing more testing for the coronavirus than any other country.

"We have more cases because we're doing far more testing than anybody in the world," the president said in a White House briefing on Sunday.

The U.S has ramped up testing, but still lags other countries like Italy and South Korea, when it comes to testing on a per capita basis.