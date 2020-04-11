Related Program: 
Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Saturday, April 11

Vermont reporters provide a round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Saturday, April 11.

Dairy farmers ineligible for aid as milk prices plummet

Dairy farmers aren't set to get any immediate relief from the $2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed by the president.  The aid is meant to help people and businesses harmed by the COVID-19 crisis. 

Congressman Peter Welch said he's frustrated that farms are not eligible for the $10,000 emergency loan available to most other businesses.

“The problem we have with the bill is there's not a mechanism to get cash immediately to farmers,” he said.

Welch said the law needs to change to allow the Small Business Administration to make the loans to farmers, as it does with other businesses.

Milk prices are plummeting as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps schools and restaurants closed. Prices paid to farmers are projected to soon drop far below what it costs to produce the milk.

- John Dillon

