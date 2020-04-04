Related Program: 
VPR News

Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Saturday, April 4

By VPR Staff 3 minutes ago
  • An image of two foot prints reminding customers to give two carts of space to others in the check out line.
    Signs in the Rutland Price Chopper remind customers to give each other distance Friday.
    Nina Keck / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Saturday, April 4.

Loading...

 

More COVID-19 cases at Birchwood Terrace

An outbreak of COVID-19 at a nursing home in Burlington has infected another 12 residents of the facility.

That’s according to the executive director of Birchwood Terrace, a 144-bed nursing home in Burlington’s North End.

A total of 26 residents at Birchwood Terrace have now tested positive for COVID-19. Hospital staff from the University of Vermont Medical Center are on site at the nursing home to help treat patients.

Birchwood Terrace is in the process of testing all residents and staff for COVID-19.

- Peter Hirschfeld 

Burlington reduces parks access

The city of Burlington is restricting access to some parks to discourage large group gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The measures in Vermont’s largest city include removing basketball hoops, locking dog parks and tennis courts and roping off playgrounds.

Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront Director Cindi Wright said while most residents were following social distancing guidelines, more restrictions are needed.

“So there’s a lot more touching of items that we realized,” she said. “For that larger common good at this time in our life, we are closing some things down. But Burlington, you did it, you guys are really doing well. I want to make sure that this is not a punishment that we’re giving to you, but something more for the larger common good.”

The city also plans to collect more data on park usage during this time.

- Liam Elder-Connors

AG issues stay-at-home enforcement guidance

The state has not issued any penalties related to the governor’s stay-at-home order, but law enforcement officials aren’t ruling it out.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office will handle all enforcement. Guidance released Friday says local law enforcement should first seek voluntary compliance before contacting the AG’s office, which will determine whether to bring charges.

Charges could include civil fines up to $1,000 a day as long as the violations continue. The AG’s office says criminal enforcement will be a “last resort” and could include a fine up to $500 or up to six months in prison.

- Liam Elder-Connors 

UVM cancels in-person commencement

The University of Vermont will officially not hold an in-person commencement next month.

In a letter to students on Friday, UVM President Suresh Garimella said the school will soon release details on a "re-envisioned commencement."

Meanwhile, two more Vermont colleges have called off in-person classes for the remainder of the semester.

Champlain College and Middlebury College both made the call Thursday, also canceling in-person commencement ceremonies.

Middlebury said approximately 120 students are still on campus, and they will be allowed to stay until the end of the semester, unless federal or state policies change.

- Henry Epp and Amy Kolb Noyes

Long Trail closed

The Long Trail, Appalachian Trail and side trails on state lands are now closed. The Green Mountain Club said it did not make the decision lightly, but feels it's in the best interest of protecting public health. 

GMC does not have the authority to close trails on other lands, but said trail conditions are generally poor this time of year. 

Currently, state parks, forests and wildlife management areas remain open, though most facilities, like restrooms, are closed.

- Sarah Ashworth

Tags: 
VPR News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Updates

Related Content

Audio Postcard: Vermont Luthier Live-Builds Violin To Aid Struggling Musicians

By 2 hours ago
A screenshot of a Facebook live video of someone in an apron looking over the pieces of a violin.
Facebook Screenshot

Musicians have begun thinking outside the box for ways to raise and share essential funds during the COVID-19 pandemic. One such group is Seven Stars Arts in Action, which is working with central Vermont luthier Jacob Brillhart to build and then raffle off a hand-made violin. 

Answers To Some Frequently Asked Questions About The Coronavirus

By VPR Staff Mar 6, 2020
A lab kit with test tubes.
Centers For Disease Control via Associated Press

Updated 9:45 a.m. 4/4/2020

As evidenced by the avalanche of responses to VPR's brief survey about the new coronavirus, you all have a lot of questions. Here are some answers and resources.

'We Are Swamped': Coronavirus Propels Interest In Raising Backyard Chickens For Eggs

By 3 hours ago

The coronavirus pandemic is heightening interest in raising young chickens for a reliable supply of eggs, with hatcheries saying they're seeing a flood of new customers.

"We are swamped with orders," says Nancy Smith, owner of the Cackle Hatchery in Lebanon, Mo. "We can't answer all the phone calls, and we are booked out several weeks on most breeds."

Coronavirus FAQs: Is A Homemade Mask Effective? And What's The Best Way To Wear One?

By & 3 hours ago

Since the beginning of the global coronavirus pandemic, Americans have been told by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention not to wear masks unless they are sick, caring for a sick person who is unable to wear one or working in health care.