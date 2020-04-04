Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Saturday, April 4

Vermont reporters provide a round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Saturday, April 4.

More COVID-19 cases at Birchwood Terrace

An outbreak of COVID-19 at a nursing home in Burlington has infected another 12 residents of the facility.

That’s according to the executive director of Birchwood Terrace, a 144-bed nursing home in Burlington’s North End.

A total of 26 residents at Birchwood Terrace have now tested positive for COVID-19. Hospital staff from the University of Vermont Medical Center are on site at the nursing home to help treat patients.

Birchwood Terrace is in the process of testing all residents and staff for COVID-19.

- Peter Hirschfeld

Burlington reduces parks access

The city of Burlington is restricting access to some parks to discourage large group gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The measures in Vermont’s largest city include removing basketball hoops, locking dog parks and tennis courts and roping off playgrounds.

Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront Director Cindi Wright said while most residents were following social distancing guidelines, more restrictions are needed.

“So there’s a lot more touching of items that we realized,” she said. “For that larger common good at this time in our life, we are closing some things down. But Burlington, you did it, you guys are really doing well. I want to make sure that this is not a punishment that we’re giving to you, but something more for the larger common good.”

The city also plans to collect more data on park usage during this time.

- Liam Elder-Connors

AG issues stay-at-home enforcement guidance

The state has not issued any penalties related to the governor’s stay-at-home order, but law enforcement officials aren’t ruling it out.

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office will handle all enforcement. Guidance released Friday says local law enforcement should first seek voluntary compliance before contacting the AG’s office, which will determine whether to bring charges.

Charges could include civil fines up to $1,000 a day as long as the violations continue. The AG’s office says criminal enforcement will be a “last resort” and could include a fine up to $500 or up to six months in prison.

- Liam Elder-Connors

UVM cancels in-person commencement

The University of Vermont will officially not hold an in-person commencement next month.

In a letter to students on Friday, UVM President Suresh Garimella said the school will soon release details on a "re-envisioned commencement."

Meanwhile, two more Vermont colleges have called off in-person classes for the remainder of the semester.

Champlain College and Middlebury College both made the call Thursday, also canceling in-person commencement ceremonies.

Middlebury said approximately 120 students are still on campus, and they will be allowed to stay until the end of the semester, unless federal or state policies change.

- Henry Epp and Amy Kolb Noyes

Long Trail closed

The Long Trail, Appalachian Trail and side trails on state lands are now closed. The Green Mountain Club said it did not make the decision lightly, but feels it's in the best interest of protecting public health.

GMC does not have the authority to close trails on other lands, but said trail conditions are generally poor this time of year.

Currently, state parks, forests and wildlife management areas remain open, though most facilities, like restrooms, are closed.

- Sarah Ashworth