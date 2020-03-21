Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Saturday, March 21

By VPR Staff 1 hour ago
  A bottle of hand sanitizer is attached to a backpack.
    Elodie Reed / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a quick round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Saturday, March 21.

Gyms and salons must close

Gov. Phil Scott added new restrictions Saturday to businesses and group gatherings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning Monday night at 8 p.m., all gyms, spas, tattoo parlors and hair and nail salons must close. The order also bans non-essential gatherings of more than 10 people. Read the full story.

5 Burlington nursing home residents test positive for COVID-19

Five residents of Burlington Health and Rehab have tested positive for COVID-19.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said many more workers and patients at the nursing home are showing symptoms of the disease, but declined to provide specific numbers Friday evening.

"It is significantly more than the 5 that were announced earlier that have symptoms," he said. "Not necessarily that have COVID-19, but that are showing symptoms and are being tested.”

Health Commissioner Mark Levine said the Department of Health is working to contain the outbreak at the nursing home. Read more on the Burlington Health and Rehab outbreak.

