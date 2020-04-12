Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Sunday, April 12

Vermont reporters provide a round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Sunday, April 12.

Loading...

NAACP calls for collection of racial data regarding COVID-19 cases

The Vermont NAACP wants the state to collect racial data on people who are being tested and treated for COVID-19.

Similar data from other states shows that minorities are contracting the virus — and dying from it — at disproportionately high rates.

The two Vermont chapters of the NAACP said that collecting the information in Vermont will shed light on infection patterns and help save lives.

In a separate letter to people of color in Vermont, the groups urged patients to disclose their race to doctors.

- Howard Weiss-Tisman

Health department reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths

The health department said there have been two additional deaths in Vermont from COVID-19.

According to the most recent report, 27 people have now died from the new coronavirus.

There are 727 cases, up 16 from yesterday, April 11.

New cases have now been reported in Chittenden, Franklin, Addison, Windham and Rutland counties.

34 people are now being treated for the disease in hospitals.

- Howard Weiss-Tisman