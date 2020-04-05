Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Sunday, April 5

Vermont reporters provide a round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Sunday, April 5.

Burlington plans to ticket people for disobeying stay at home order

Vermont’s largest city will now ticket people who don't follow Gov. Phil Scott's statewide stay-at-home order.

The new local order, signed by Mayor Miro Weinberger on Friday, allows the city to fine individuals and businesses $100 dollars for a first offense and as much as $500 dollars, if they disregard the governor’s executive order.

Burlington police officers will issue tickets based on people’s behavior, Deputy Police Chief Jon Murad said.

“If we witness people who are refusing to accede to education, refusing to accede to pleas for collaboration and cooperation that [will] keep everyone safe, then officers will take next steps,” he said during a press conference Friday. “And now those next steps now include the ability to ticket.”

The Attorney General’s office issued guidance to police agencies and municipalities on Friday about the governor’s executive order. Local law enforcement will refer potential civil and criminal violations of the governor’s order to the AG’s office.

However, the guidance from the attorney general allows municipalities to continue to enforce their own ordinances related to the executive order.

The City of Burlington has taken several steps in the last week to reduce mass gatherings. Mayor Weinberger issued a second order on Friday, temporarily limiting car access to several public streets in order to give residents more space to walk and bike.

The order restricts some streets to local traffic only and prohibits parking on parts of Pine Street, a main thoroughfare in Burlington’s South End.

The city hopes the street closures will reduce traffic on the bike path, Director of Public Works Chapin Spencer said.

“While the popularity of the path is a core asset to our community, it has also presented a challenge on nice days during this necessary period of distancing,” he said Thursday.

The city has also restricted access to parks by removing basketball hoops, locking tennis courts and dog parks and roping off playgrounds.

- Liam Elder-Connors