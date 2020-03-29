Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Sunday, March 29

Vermont reporters provide a quick round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Sunday, March 29.

New test site opens at Landmark College in Putney

Today, the Health Department will begin testing patients for Covid-19 at Landmark College in Putney.

The department is running the site alongside the medical division of the National Guard.

Health Commissioner Mark Levine announced Friday that the state had obtained additional testing supplies and would broaden its testing efforts. He said the state can now offer testing to people with mild to moderate symptoms.

Patients may not use the testing site without a doctor’s referral.

-Howard Weiss-Tisman

Woodside to house psychiatric patients with mild symptoms

The state's sole juvenile detention facility will be converted to house psychiatric patients with mild cases of COVID-19.

The four youth that were housed at Woodside are now being held in St. Albans, according to VTDigger.

Woodside had been slated for closure by the Scott administration after a steady decline in its population.

Department of Mental Health Commissioner Sarah Squirrell told legislators this week that the re-purposed facility will have 10 to 25 beds.

"We needed a facility that was secure enough to meet the safety needs of those individuals, and so we moved quickly to identify Woodside," Squirrell said. "This is intended to be temporary, very short-term, to meet this emergency need."

Squirrell said the facility was just over a week away from being ready to hold patients.

- Liam Elder-Connors