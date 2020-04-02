Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Thursday, April 2

Vermont reporters provide a round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Thursday, April 2.

A second DOC staffer tests positive for COVID-19

The Department of Corrections announced on Wednesday evening that a second staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The staffer works at Northwest State Correctional Facility in Swanton. In a press release, the DOC said the employee was last in the facility a week ago and did not have symptoms at that time. The department said the employee had "limited interactions" with inmates.

All DOC employees entering facilities are being screened for symptoms of COVID-19.

- Liam Elder-Connors

N.H. allocates $2.6 million to fight crime behind closed doors

New Hampshire is spending $2.6 million to target crimes committed behind closed doors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday announced $2 million to help the state respond to and prevent child abuse, and $600,000 for programs serving victims of domestic violence.

Moira O'Neill, director of the Office of the Child Advocate, said home confinement and disrupted routines could be contributing to child abuse, but calls to a state hotline have dropped because children are "out of school and out of sight."

She and the governor urged neighbors, delivery people and others to watch for possible abuse.

- Sam Gale Rosen

For more about information about resources for survivors of domestic violence in Vermont during COVID-19, head here.