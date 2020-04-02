Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Thursday, April 2

By VPR Staff 46 minutes ago
  • Vermont Strong Sign
    In Shelburne Village, one closed business across from the town green offered a message of hope.
    Abagael Giles

Vermont reporters provide a round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Thursday, April 2.

Loading...

A second DOC staffer tests positive for COVID-19

The Department of Corrections announced on Wednesday evening that a second staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The staffer works at Northwest State Correctional Facility in Swanton. In a press release, the DOC said the employee was last in the facility a week ago and did not have symptoms at that time. The department said the employee had "limited interactions" with inmates.

All DOC employees entering facilities are being screened for symptoms of COVID-19.

Liam Elder-Connors

Questions about coronavirus? We've got answers. Here are a few common ones.

N.H. allocates $2.6 million to fight crime behind closed doors

New Hampshire is spending $2.6 million to target crimes committed behind closed doors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday announced $2 million to help the state respond to and prevent child abuse, and $600,000 for programs serving victims of domestic violence.

Moira O'Neill, director of the Office of the Child Advocate, said home confinement and disrupted routines could be contributing to child abuse, but calls to a state hotline have dropped because children are "out of school and out of sight."

She and the governor urged neighbors, delivery people and others to watch for possible abuse.

Sam Gale Rosen

For more about information about resources for survivors of domestic violence in Vermont during COVID-19, head here.

Tags: 
VPR News
Coronavirus
Health

Related Content

As Vermont Prepares For Surge In COVID-19 Cases, Governor Calls For Volunteers

By Abagael Giles 19 hours ago
Volunteer Serves Food to Driver
The Vermont Food Bank, Courtesy

Just one week after issuing an executive order advising Vermonters to “Stay Home, Stay Safe,” Gov. Phil Scott has put out a call for volunteers and set up a new web portal to organize and connect them

Domestic Violence Shelters And Hotlines Are Open

By Mar 26, 2020
A road going through downtown Rutland.
Nina Keck / VPR

Domestic and sexual violence survivors can access support services despite COVID-19 and Gov. Phil Scott's "stay at home" order. 

Karen Tronsgard-Scott is the Executive Director of the Vermont Network Against Domestic And Sexual Violence. "We're very concerned about what might be happening behind closed doors," she said. 