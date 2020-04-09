Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Thursday, April 9

Vermont reporters provide a round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Thursday, April 9.

Loading...

Social distancing appears to be working in Quebec

The number of COVID-19 cases in Quebec has surpassed 10,000. And 175 people have died from the disease.

Province officials put out projections this week predicting the death toll could be anywhere from 1,200 to 9,000.

CBC Montreal Reporter Kate McKenna said Quebec is on track for the lower total.

"We've been practicing these social distancing measures for a few weeks now,” she said. “And so far our systems here, our health care systems haven't been incredibly overwhelmed."

The projections show the coronavirus peaking in Quebec on April 18.

- Henry Epp

Read Henry Epp's full interview with Kate McKenna about our neighbors north of the border here.