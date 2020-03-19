Related Program: 
Vermont Coronavirus Updates for Thursday, March 19

By VPR Staff 28 minutes ago
  • Cafeteria worker packs lunch
    Lakshmi Zourcy packs a lunch for delivery to local students from the closed Burlington High School cafeteria on March 19.
    Elodie Reed / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a quick round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Thursday, March 19. 

Ferry service between Charlotte, Vt. and Essex, N.Y. to be suspended

Ferry service between Charlotte, Vt. and Essex, N.Y. will be temporarily suspended starting at the end of the day on Thurs., March 19. 

A notice on the website of Lake Champlain Ferries states that traffic is significantly reduced, and the closing is necessary to focus resources at the Grand Isle-Cumberland Head crossing, where service will continue.

The notice stated, "We recognize this is not an ideal situation, however, these are highly unusual times."

Sam Gale Rosen

COVID-19 detected in at least one person on the floor at a recent UVM basketball game

At least one person on the floor at a recent tournament basketball game at UVM has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the America East says the conference is aware of two people on the floor during tournament games who have tested positive.

The list of games that one or both of the two individuals attended includes the UVM Men's basketball game against University of Maine on March 7. 

Sam Gale Rosen

Green Mountain Care Board to relax hospital financial reporting in response to COVID-19 crisis

The Green Mountain Care Board agreed on March 18 to relax hospital financial reporting deadlines in light of the worsening COVID-19 crisis.

Board chairman Kevin Mullin said hospitals should be given breathing room in light of the challenges the new coronavirus is imposing on the state's health care system.

"I don't think this is the time for us to take valuable time and resources away from the efforts in the field," said Mullin. 

The board was set to finalize its budget framework for the next fiscal year, but unanimously voted to postpone that deadline. 

- Howard Weiss-Tisman

