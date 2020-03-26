Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Thursday, March 26

Vermont reporters provide a quick round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Thursday, March 26.

Domestic violence shelters and hotlines are open

Domestic and sexual violence survivors can access support services despite COVID-19 and Gov. Phil Scott's "stay at home" order.

Karen Tronsgard-Scott is the Executive Director of the Vermont Network Against Domestic And Sexual Violence. "We're very concerned about what might be happening behind closed doors," she said.

Shelters are open, she said, and are operating at reduced capacity to maintain social distancing. "We're working closely with the state to make sure that anybody who needs shelter can get shelter," she said, "either in one of the nine established domestic or sexual violence shelters, or in a hotel."

Gov. Scott's executive order to "stay home" includes an exemption for personal safety, and the Vermont State Police has confirmed that exemption allows anyone who is unsafe to leave home to seek refuge. Read the full story and locate resources for support here.

Vermont's financial standing is strong, says Secretary Young

The state of Vermont is in good shape to handle the initial economic challenges caused by the coronavirus, according to Administration Secretary Susanne Young.

Young said the state's unemployment insurance fund is in good condition because Vermont has had one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country for the past year -- and that's just part of the state's strong financial standing as this health emergency unfolds.

"I think the good news is that we went into this with a pretty strong financial position as the state of Vermont, we had strong reserves, we had a strong cash position which is going to serve us well, if ever we were well-positioned to at least start to meet the challenges ahead of us we've gone into this from a good place."

Young said she's also pleased that the state is expected to receive several hundred million dollars in direct aid from the new federal economic stimulus package.