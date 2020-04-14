Related Program: 
Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Tuesday, April 14

By VPR Staff 1 hour ago
    Plastic cups line the playground fence in the Northwest Elementary School parking lot in Rutland on Thursday, April 9.
    Aliya Schneider / For VPR

Vermont reporters provide a round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Monday, April 14.

COVID-19 case increase smaller over last day

Vermont recorded only four new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the health department.

That is the smallest daily increase in a month. And it comes a day after Health Commissioner Mark Levine said new cases could be approaching a plateau.

There's also been another death, bringing the total number of fatalities to 29.

There are now 752 known cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 31 people are hospitalized.

- Amy Kolb Noyes 

Rutland hospital furloughing 9% workforce

Rutland Regional Medical Center is furloughing 150 people, or almost 9% of its staff, through June 20.

The Rutland Herald reports that CEO Claudio Fort said the staff will be put on unpaid medical leave. The hospital will continue to pay their health insurance premiums.

Fort said that Rutland area residents should not be concerned about losing their hospital, adding, “We have enough cash and enough resources to withstand months of this, not just weeks.”

- Sam Gale Rosen 

