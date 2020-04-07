Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Tuesday, April 7

Vermont reporters provide a round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Tuesday, April 7.

Health department unveils new data dashboard

The Vermont Department of Health has unveiled a new COVID-19 data dashboard. In addition to showing numbers for testing, monitoring, related deaths and a county-by-county map of cases, the new tool breaks down the number of coronavirus cases by age, sex and per capita.

It also shows the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 and those hospitalized but under investigation for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the first day the dashboard was in use, health officials reported no new deaths but an additional 32 positive tests for COVID-19, bringing the case total to 575 in Vermont. Twenty-nine people are hospitalized for the illness, and another 51 are hospitalized but under investigation for the coronavirus.

- Elodie Reed

Public Safety Commissioner: Increase in deaths by suicide

The state has seen a decline in public safety calls in the weeks since Vermont declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There has also not been a spike in domestic violence calls, as was feared, according to the Department of Public Safety.

But Commissioner Michael Schirling said the state has seen in an increase in deaths by suicide.

“There are hotlines, there are places you can call for assistance. This is a difficult time for everyone … please reach out for help if you need it,” Schirling said.

The commissioner did not have additional details about the increase, but said his department would more closely monitor the issue going forward.

Crisis resources:

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Vermont Suicide Prevention Center: Text VT to 741741

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE

Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746

Burlington mayor declares "emergency" in annual speech

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger, in his annual state of the city address, said the city was in an “emergency” as it grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Weinberger delivered the speech alone in city hall over a live video stream. In the address, Weinberger said over the next year, Burlington would face unprecedented public health and economic challenges.

For now, he said residents need to follow the statewide stay-at-home order.

“If we remain committed to social distancing and the current trends reported by the Department of Health continue, hopefully we will drive down new cases to levels we need sometime in the next one to two months,” Weinberger said.

He said his administration is taking steps to help economically struggling residents. One of those plans, approved by the city council Monday night, allows residents and business owners to delay paying June property taxes.

- Liam Elder-Connors

Vermont jury trials suspended through May 15

The Vermont Supreme Court has suspended jury trials through May 15.

The decision was announced Monday to extend the original Judicial Emergency, which was issued March 16 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The court has also postponed the July bar exam to a later date.

- Karen Anderson