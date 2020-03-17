Related Program: 
Vermont Coronavirus Updates for Tuesday, March 17

By VPR Staff
  • School buses.
    Students will move to schooling at home beginning Wednesday.
    Elodie Reed / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a quick round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Tuesday, March 17. 

Vermont Supreme Court declares a judicial emergency

On Monday, the Vermont Supreme Court declared a judicial emergency due to the spread of  COVID-19, postponing all non-emergency superior Court hearings.

The Court's order cites specific exceptions for high-priority cases that need to be heard. All Judicial Bureau (traffic court) hearings are also postponed. 

The judicial emergency will continue until at least April 15. Read the full emergency declaration.

Sam Gale Rosen

Find a list of FAQs about the new coronavirus, plus resources, here.

Officials look to feed students after school closures

With schools around Vermont set to close Wednesday, officials and parents are scrambling to figure out how to feed students who rely on their schools for meals.

About 31,000 children in Vermont qualify for free or reduced-cost breakfast and lunches. According to Deputy Education Secretary Heather Bouchey, making sure those kids still get fed is a top priority. Bouchey said schools will likely use a combination of strategies, including preparing meals for parents to pick up.

"A particular school or district could set up a drive-through so that they can maintain distance between a family member picking up [a meal] in a car, and the provider," said Bouchey. "It could be a walk-up, grab and go, again maintaining a certain distance for social distancing." 

Bouchey said that some schools may use school buses to deliver meals. Officials hope to have more detailed plans by Wednesday.

-John Dillon

Questions, comments, concerns or experiences you want to share about the new coronavirus? Fill out VPR's brief survey here.

