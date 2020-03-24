Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Tuesday, March 24

Vermont reporters provide a quick round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Tuesday, March 24.

State looks to ease up in hospital permitting regulations

State regulators want to make it easier for hospitals to take on construction projects that will help battle the COVID-19 crisis.

Presently, any time a hospital wants to add a wing or renovate a unit, administrators must first obtain a Certificate of Need from the Green Mountain Care Board.

The process typically takes months and includes public hearings that give supporters and critics a chance to weigh in.

Now the Green Mountain Care Board is proposing an emergency review that would eliminate the public process and give the board authority to decide on a project within 24 hours.

Under the proposed rule, the project would have to "support or enhance the state's ability to manage the COVID-19 public health emergency."

The board is also proposing that it should have the authority to review projects without notice after receiving a letter from the hospital with details about the project, including the start date and resources the applicant might need to complete the work.

Under the proposed process, the board will then issue a written response within five days, even after giving verbal approval within 24 hours.

The new rule would only be in effect until the state's public health emergency is lifted. If a hospital wanted to continue using the equipment or facility built through this process, a proper certificate of need hearing would have to be held.

The Green Mountain Care Board will discuss the proposed change at its meeting Wednesday.

Burlington approves funding for COVID-19 response

Vermont's largest city has approved a plan to spend $1 million on COVID-19 relief efforts. The Burlington City Council unanimously approved the measure at its meeting on the evening of March 23, which was held by video-teleconference.

The funds will be used to cover the expenses of the city's emergency operations and its COVID-19 resource center. Mayor Miro Weinberger said some of the money might also be used for other issues that emerge during the COVID-19 crisis.

During a video press conference before Monday's council meeting, Weinberger outlined how the new resource center would operate. He said the main purpose is to connect residents with services like unemployment and housing assistance.

"It would be crazy for anyone to be evicted during an economic crisis and public health crisis that, again, requires people to stay at home," Weinberger said.

Weinberger previously called on landlords to halt evictions, but there is no formal order in place.

The funds for the efforts will come from money the city got when it sold Burlington Telecom.

The resolution passed Monday also included measures aimed at easing the economic hit on taxpayers and businesses. One provision would allow residents "significantly impacted" by the crisis to delay paying taxes until August, and another lets businesses delay paying the city's gross receipts tax.

- Liam Elder-Connors

Burlington's mayor calls for evacuation of Burlington Health and Rehab

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger said the state should evacuate some residents from a burlington nursing home dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19.

There are 15 cases of the disease associated with Burlington Health and Rehab, and so far, four residents have died.

Weinberger said residents on floors where there are no cases of COVID-19 should be removed from the facility.

"Commissioner Levine must get the patients in the rehabilitation floor that has not yet been infected out of the building to a safe place where their medical needs can be accomodated, and where there is no risk of contaminating other sensitive populations," Weinberger said. "I know this is a complicated task — that's why it's been taking time — but it has to happen."

The Health Department said Burlington Health and Rehab has been taking steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The facility is also checking the temperature of all staff before they enter the building.

- Liam Elder-Connors

Grocers urge shoppers to forego reusable bags

Vermont Retail and Grocers Association is urging customers to leave their reusable bags at home until the COVID-19 emergency is over.

The Centers for Disease Control has issued warnings that the coronavirus can remain active on surfaces like these bags for a period of time. Several states, including Maine, have banned them.

Vermont Retail and Grocers Association President Erin Sigrist asked consumers to take their goods home in plastic bags for the foreseeable future.

"We would encourage our customers to leave their reusable bags at home for right now," Sigrist said. "We only ask this... to ensure the safety of everyone involved, as we don't know where we might contract COVID-19 as we are out and about."

Sigrist is asking consumers who continue to use their reusable bags to pack their groceries themselves rather than relying on a store employee to do so.

- Bob Kinzel

New Hampshire reports its first COVID-19 related death

New Hampshire has had its first confirmed COVID-19 related death. State Epidemiologist Benjamin Chan said the person who died lived in Hillsborough County, was over the age of 60 and had underlying health conditions.

"This is the exact group of individuals that is at highest risk for serious COVID-19 related complications, such as hospitalization and even death," Chan said.

Chan said the state now has 101 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and that 11 people in New Hampshire have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, so far.

Gov. Chris Sununu said he expects that number to dramatically increase.

On Monday, March 23, Sununu banned all gatherings in the state of more than 10 people. He told reporters Monday that he didn't think New Hampshire needed to take the step of ordering residents to remain home, as some other states have done.

Sununu said New Hampshire and nearby states are taking what he termed a "regional approach" when it comes to addressing COVID-19 through social distancing.

"Again, we are on the same page as those other states," Sununu said. "I understand the concept of 'shelter in place,' but... if you look at what's going on in a state like Conn., for example, virtually all of the businesses are open. They are not preventing people from going out. They are not preventing people from accessing most of their public places. We are doing the exact same thing here."

The mayors of Manchester and Nashua have both called on Sununu to issue a shelter-in-place order.

Sununu said he believes banning all gatherings of more than 10 people will help protect people from COVID-19. He said he'd consider tightening restrictions if people don't act responsibly.

- Henry Epp

Staffer at Vermont's biggest prison tests positive for COVID-19

The Vermont prison system has its first reported case of COVID-19. The department announced Monday that a staff member at the state's largest prison, in Newport, has tested positive.

Interim Department of Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker said the staffer did not have access to the inmate population, and that their last day of work was March 17.

Currently, none of Vermont's inmates have been tested for COVID-19, though Baker said one inmate with symptoms is being monitored in quarantine in Newport.

"We are monitoring that situation and following medical protocol from the CDC and the Vermont Department of Health," Baker said. "At the point where our medical staff determines they need to be tested, we will test them."

Baker could not say if the inmate is being quarantined in a location usually used for disciplinary segregation.

"We operate a $20 million a year healthcare system," Baker said. "We are one of the largest health care delivery systems in the state, inside the prison system. We have plans in place so that if we do have a positive test, we have the ability to treat folks and we have geared up for that."

Restrictions that bar all in-person visits remain in place at all Vermont corrections facilities.

- Emily Corwin

State officials aim to expand access to wifi hotspots

The State has put together a list of wifi hotspots around Vermont, so that people who need access to the internet for work or school can get online.

Telecommunications Director Clay Purvis said not everyone has access to high speed internet in Vermont, and the idea is to let people know about the resources that are available in public places.

"We tried to target hot spot speed connections that could be accessed from a parking lot, in a parked car," Purvis said. "We are discouraging people from going into a building [to access wifi], given the COVID-19 emergency."

Purvis said internet service providers in Vermont have promised to suspend disconnections and open up more wifi hot spots. some carriers have also offered low-cost or free services geared to school children and their parents, who may not have access to the internet.

- John Dillon

Local companies watch as COVID-19 impacts global supply chains

Though coronavirus is just starting to wreak havoc here in Vermont, local companies have been watching the dominoes in their supply chain fall for many weeks.

Burlington-based Burton Corporation manufactures snowboard boots and bindings in China. Their global supply chain took its first hit a month and a half ago, when the Chinese government extended their New Year holiday for an additional week to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"And then the large quarantine started to go into effect," Chris Cunningham, senior vice president of global product at Burton, said. "Even if a factory could open, their return of workers was limited."

After nearly a month of lost manufacturing in China, Cunningham said things are getting back to normal in the East — just as COVID-19 is wreaking havoc in the West. For example, Burton's snowboard and clothing factories in Europe, Peru and Burlington, Vt., have now closed.

With China back on line, Burton now has shipping containers full of gear heading West on cargo ships. Cunningham said he doesn't know what will happen to them.

"First my attention was... [on] focusing on the supply chain itself, and getting the product built and shipped. Now it's like, 'Oh gosh, am I going to be able to receive this product into each region?'" Cunningham said.

Burlington isn't the only global corporation in Vermont on this roller coaster. OnLogic makes extra-rugged computers. Their cofounder told VPR that their supply of components is just getting back on track.

And as the global marketplace continues to shift with the spread of COVID-19, the next hurdle may be customer demand in this new economy.

- Emily Corwin