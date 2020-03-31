Vermont Coronavirus Updates for Tuesday, March 31

Vermont reporters provide a round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Tuesday, March 31.

Senate Education committee aims to protect and adapt special education

The Senate Education committee will be looking at ways to ensure that important programs are still available to special education students in the coming months.

Gov. Phil Scott has closed all public schools for the rest of the school year, and all schools have two weeks to submit their online learning plans to the Agency of Education. 

Vermont Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe wants to be certain that special education programs are a key part of the conversation.

"Many of those kids are now back at home with their parents, so the question is how do we make sure there's no drop off in those really extraordinary circumstances," Ashe said.

It is likely that the Senate Education Committee will be meeting later this week to work on a proposal. 

Bob Kinzel

 

Chittenden judge temporarily halts evictions and foreclosures

A judge in Vermont's largest county is halting eviction proceedings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Superior Court Judge Helen Toor's order defers evictions until after the Judicial Emergency declared on March 16, which currently lasts until mid-April. The order only applies to cases in Chittenden County Civil Court.

In her order, Toor wrote that "we are in unprecedented time," and she said that forcing people to seek housing or become homeless could increase the spread of COVID-19. Exceptions can be made in emergencies or if it can be proven that the eviction won't cause anyone to become homeless.

The order also halts foreclosure sales for the next 90 days. 

Liam Elder-Connors

 

Dartmouth Hitchcock conserves PPE, anticipating ICU surge

In order to preserve personal protective equipment like masks and gowns, doctors at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Hanover, N.H. are making new kinds of decisions. 

The hospital's Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Ed. Merrens, said some doctors are choosing not to use certain equipment or are doing procedures with fewer staff. 

"Sometimes physicians are saying... we can do this procedure just as safely, just as effectively, but... with one less person in the room," Merrens said. 

Merrens referred to COVID-19 as a tsunami, and said Dartmouth Hitchcock is bracing for a surge in ICU patients over the next 10 days. 

"This is just looking around and seeing that other people's ICU's are beginning to fill up, and we should be expecting the same," he said. 

Merrens said surges in ICU demand in Southern New Hampshire and at UVM Medical Center will likely hit Dartmouth Hitchcock soon. 

Emily Corwin

