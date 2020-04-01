Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Wednesday, April 1

Vermont reporters provide a round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Wednesday, April 1.

Evictions continue despite coronavirus crisis

Despite efforts at some courthouses, many Vermonters still face potential eviction and homelessness during the coronavirus crisis.

While the governors of states like California, Oregon and Michigan have banned evictions during coronavirus, no such statewide ban exists in Vermont.

In the meantime, fewer than half of Vermont's county courthouses have announced a temporary hold on future evictions, and lawyers say even in those counties, people with existing eviction orders are still facing potential homelessness.

Maggie Frye is managing attorney for Legal Services Vermont. She said sheriffs in Vermont who have already received eviction orders must force those tenants to leave their homes.

“There's nothing to stop those from being executed unless we individually petition the court for more time,” she said.

Frye added that just yesterday, her office intervened to prevent the eviction of two tenants. She encourages anyone with outstanding eviction orders to contact Vermont Legal Aid.

Gov. Phil Scott has said lawmakers may implement a statewide hold on evictions in the future.

- Emily Corwin

Two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Vermont

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Vermont continues to rise. The state health department announced 28 new cases and three additional deaths Wednesday.

That brings the total number of deaths to 16. There are now 321 total cases.

Health Commissioner Mark Levine said a number of cases have been confirmed at eight group living settings, including care facilities, senior living communities and one condominium complex, all in Chittenden County. They are:

Burlington Health & Rehab

Quarry Hill in South Burlington

Pinecrest at Essex

Birchwood Terrace in Burlington

Taft Farms in Williston

Lancaster condo complex in South Burlington

Shelburne House in Williston

UVM Home, Health & Hospice

For a full summary of the Scott administration's press conference Wednesday, head here.

- Amy Kolb Noyes

Juveniles moved from detention center escape St. Albans facility

As state officials scramble to prepare for the full impact of the coronavirus crisis, they have adjusted services to meet new needs.

For example, the Woodside juvenile detention facility in Essex will now be used to house people with mental illness who are sick with the virus. Meanwhile, the four young people who were at Woodside were moved to a rented building in St. Albans.

But that space proved inadequate. Department for Children and Families Commissioner Ken Schatz said two of the juveniles escaped this week because the building did not have locks.

“Consequently, we are as we speak looking for another site where we would be able to have the capacity to lock the doors and windows to make sure it is a more secure facility,” he said.

As of late Tuesday, one of the two runaways had been returned to custody. The department did not say whether the second youth had been found.

- John Dillon