Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Wednesday, April 15

Vermont reporters provide a round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Wednesday, April 15.

Franklin County prison preps for more COVID-19-positive inmates

The Department of Corrections is anticipating more inmates will test positive for COVID-19 at Northwest Correctional Facility in Franklin County.

Facilities Executive Al Cormier said DOC is preparing units at that facility to quarantine additional inmates.

The decision comes after contact-tracing conducted by the Department of Health indicated a high level of contact between positive and negative inmates at the facility.

Last week, DOC tested all inmates and staff at the Franklin county prison, and found 32 inmates and 17 staff were positive. A 33rd inmate then tested positive Tuesday, after an initial false-negative. Three more inmates at the facility have symptoms and are awaiting test results.

- Emily Corwin

Coronavirus-positive inmate asks judge to be released

A Vermont inmate who has COVID-19 is asking a federal judge to order his release while he awaits trial, or hold an emergency hearing on his case.

Randy Sheltra's attorney argues in court documents that the prison isn't equipped to treat inmates who have the virus or to prevent its spread. Court records show Magistrate Judge John Conroy asked prosecutors to respond to Sheltra's request by Wednesday. Prosecutors declined to comment.

Sheltra pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he tried to entice a minor for unlawful sexual activity. Officials report he's now at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.

- Associated Press