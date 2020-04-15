Related Program: 
VPR News

Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Wednesday, April 15

By VPR Staff 20 minutes ago
  • People standing between cots in a hockey arena.
    Castleton University's Spartan Arena has been set up as an alternative medical care facility for Rutland Regional Medical Center and is ready to open Wednesday, April 15 if needed.
    Nina Keck / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Wednesday, April 15.

Loading...

Franklin County prison preps for more COVID-19-positive inmates

The Department of Corrections is anticipating more inmates will test positive for COVID-19 at Northwest Correctional Facility in Franklin County.

Facilities Executive Al Cormier said DOC is preparing units at that facility to quarantine additional inmates.

The decision comes after contact-tracing conducted by the Department of Health indicated a high level of contact between positive and negative inmates at the facility.

Last week, DOC tested all inmates and staff at the Franklin county prison, and found 32 inmates and 17 staff were positive. A 33rd inmate then tested positive Tuesday, after an initial false-negative. Three more inmates at the facility have symptoms and are awaiting test results.

- Emily Corwin

Learn more about how Vermont corrections officials are planning for more coronavirus-positive inmates by heading here.

Coronavirus-positive inmate asks judge to be released

A Vermont inmate who has COVID-19 is asking a federal judge to order his release while he awaits trial, or hold an emergency hearing on his case.

Randy Sheltra's attorney argues in court documents that the prison isn't equipped to treat inmates who have the virus or to prevent its spread. Court records show Magistrate Judge John Conroy asked prosecutors to respond to Sheltra's request by Wednesday. Prosecutors declined to comment.

Sheltra pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he tried to entice a minor for unlawful sexual activity. Officials report he's now at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.

 - Associated Press

Tags: 
VPR News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Updates
Health

Related Content

Helping Families Deal With Death And Grief During The Coronavirus Crisis

By & 1 hour ago
Funeral Flowers
iStock

Live 1 p.m. call-in discussion: Changes at hospitals and long-term care facilities, as well as restrictions on gatherings, have changed how people are dealing with death. Not just coronavirus-related death, but all kinds of more commonplace but no less heartbreaking reasons. This hour, we talk through grieving, as well as handling some of the logistics and processes of death and dying.

After Moving COVID-Positive Inmates To St. Johnsbury, Corrections Officials Try To Allay Fears

By 16 hours ago
A screen shot of a Zoom meeting.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Corrections officials are trying to alleviate fears in St. Johnsbury after they relocated 28 inmates with COVID-19 to an “isolation facility” in the town.

People With Disabilities Fear Pandemic Will Worsen Medical Biases

By 1 hour ago

It's a moment that people with disabilities have long feared: there's a shortage of life-saving equipment, like ventilators, and doctors say they may be forced to decide who lives and who dies.

People with disabilities worry those judgments will reflect a prejudice that their lives hold less value.

State health officials have drafted rationing plans that exclude some people with significant disabilities from ventilators and other treatment.

Trump Falsely Claimed 'Total' Authority Over States — Now He's Backpedaling

By 1 hour ago

President Trump's authority to unilaterally reopen states' economies was flatly rejected among experts this week after he declared on Monday that he had "total" authority to govern when states would ease coronavirus restrictions.

After receiving bipartisan blowback from his remarks, Trump on Tuesday attempted to backpedal his stance, saying that he would be coordinating with state governors to "authorize" the restart of their respective states' economies.

Grocery Workers Should Be Designated First Responders, Supermarkets And Union Say

By 16 hours ago

Kroger, the largest U.S. grocery chain, has teamed up with the largest U.S. retail and food workers union in urging national and state officials to designate grocery employees as "extended first responders" or "emergency personnel."

The goal is for grocery workers to get a higher priority for COVID-19 testing and access to safety gear like masks and gloves and other protections. Stores have struggled particularly to access a steady supply of masks, which are in shortage. Health workers and other first responders are also desperate to get them.