Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Wednesday, April 8

By VPR Staff 58 minutes ago
  • Couple sit on Burlington porch
    Stephen and Betsy Pond enjoy a cocktail and wave to neighbors on Elm Terrace in Burlington Tuesday evening. The Ponds and their dog, Reba, having been sitting on their porch these past few nights. "It's kind of the only way we... see our neighbors."
    Elodie Reed / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Wednesday, April 8.

State officials call for federal funds to support activation of Vermont's National Guard

The State of Vermont has asked the federal government to pay for costs associated with the activation of the Vermont National Guard.

Erica Bornemann of Vermont Emergency Management said the Vermont National Guard has estimated that its COVID-19 response could cost more then $12 million.

"If we're approved to activate our National Guard troops under U.S. Title 32, that means that their pay and benefits will be paid by the federal government, versus state active duty," Bornemann said.

Vermont would otherwise have to pay for 25% of the costs incurred by the Guard during its activation. 

Members of the Vermont National Guard are constructing and operating a 400-bed hospital surge unit in Essex. 

Peter Hirschfeld

For more about the Vermont National Guard's efforts to build surge facilities amid COVID-19, head here.

Three Swanton prison staffers test positive for COVID-19

Three staff members at the Vermont prison in Swanton have now tested positive for COVID-19. 

Two were in recent contact with inmates before developing symptoms. One was a correctional officer, and the other was a parole-type officer, who recently redeployed to the prison. 

The Swanton facility is now on full lockdown, according to Facilities Executive Alan Cormier.

"We are implementing plans now to get inmates out in small groups to the rec yard, to get inmates out in small groups to the day room, limiting that number of inmates [in those spaces] to ten at a time," Cormier said.

According to the department, all staff and inmates in Swanton have been provided with face masks. To date, four DOC staffers have tested positive for COVID-19. While no inmates have, one is in isolation, awaiting test results. 

Emily Corwin

For more reporting about the experiences of inmates in Vermont during the COVID-19 pandemic, head here.

