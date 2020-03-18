Vermont Coronavirus Updates for Wednesday, March 18

Vermont reporters provide a quick round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Tuesday, March 17.

Vermont State Police will now respond to some crimes over the phone

Vermont State Police will now respond to some crimes by taking statements over the phone in order to limit the potential spread of the new coronavirus.

Troopers will still go to the scene when major crimes such as homicides or domestic assaults occur or to investigate missing persons. For smaller issues like thefts and vandalism, troopers will likely just take statements over the phone.

Captain Garry Scott says supervisors will help make decisions about when to respond in person.

"Be thoughtfull, think about what the situation is and how it can best be dealt with," Scott advised the public. "A phone call in could be the best way if it is an active situation and life and death are on the line here, we want people to know they should call and we will respond."

State police are also asking people to report crimes over the phone rather than by coming to the barracks in person.

- Liam Elder-Connors

Representative Welch voices support for $1 trillion federal stimulus package

Rep. Peter Welch said he hopes Congress will soon consider a massive stimulus package to help with the enormous economic problems caused by the new coronavirus.

Republican and Democratic leaders in Washington, D.C. are looking at a $1 trillion proposal that would allocate $50 billion to the beleaguered airline industry and roughly $500 billion for either a major payroll tax cut or to direct cash payments to all Americans.

Welch said it is critical that the plan also addresses the specific needs of families and small businesses throughout the country.

"I think the focus has to be on stabilizing family finances and stabilizing state government, and those were things that we did to some extent but not enough in the last stimulus," he said.

Republican and Democratic leaders are hoping to reach a consensus about the key elements of the plan by the end of the week.

- Bob Kinzel

All three COVID-19 patients at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center are now in stable condition as hospital eyes $25 million in facilities upgrades

All three COVID-19 patients at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center are in stable condition and improving.

The Bennington Banner reports that SVMC Chief Medical Officer Trey Dobson says that one of the patients is "looking to be discharged home."

All three patients are over 60, and all had been sick enough to require intensive care.

Additionally, a proposed $25 million project to modernize and nearly double the size of the Emergency Department at SVMC is now under review.

Officials say the proposal would be the first major upgrade the emergency room has seen in 25 years, reports The Bennington Banner.

The proposal is an effort to accomodate the increase in number of patients treated annually in the department since 1996 from 15,000 per year to an average of 23,700 in the past few years.

The application outlines a need to modernize the emergency department, hospital main entrance and entry way, to address issues of overcrowding and create better operational flow.

- Sam Gale Rosen and Associated Press

N.H. Governor extends scope of unemployment benefits to soften the blow of COVID-19

New Hampshiure residents unable to work or facing reduced hours because of the coronavirus pandemic will have access to immediate unemployment benefits, as well as temporary protection from losing their homes or having their utilities shut off.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu issued several executive orders Tuesday, a day after he banned both large public gatherings and dine-in restaurant service.

He said the latter decision was made in part to prevent St. Patrick's Day revelers from flooding the state from Massachussetts, which enacted similar restrictions over the weekend.

- Associated Press