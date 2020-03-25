Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Wednesday, March 25

Vermont reporters provide a quick round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Wednesday, March 25.

Resident at South Burlington eldercare facility tests positive for COVID-19

A woman who lives at the Residence at Quarry Hill eldercare facility in South Burlington has tested positive for COVID-19.

Seven Days reports that a spokesperson for LCB Senior Living said the patient developed symptoms days after a stay at Burlington Health and Rehab earlier this month.

The patient lives in Quarry Hill's memory care unit, which consists of 25 individual apartments that are separate from the independent and assisted living areas.

The spokesperson said the facility's 91 other patients are in self-isolate.

- Sam Gale Rosen

Congress, White House approve nearly $2 trillion aid package

Congress and the White House have reached a deal on a nearly $2 trillion stimulus package.

The legislation includes individual checks for all Americans, grants and loans for small and large businesses, expanded unemployment benefits, additional funds for hospitals and direct payments to states to help them offset big revenue reductions.

For more about how COVID-19 could affect Vermont's revenue, head here.

Congressman Peter Welch said the federal government should provide financial assistance as quickly as possible to help the economy recover from the coronavirus.

"The goal is to help us be in a position to fight another day once we can all fo back to work," Welch said. "This is a bill where the federal government has to be the one that's the backstop to our states, to our small businesses and to individuals."

The deal on the bill was reached in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, March 25.

- Bob Kinzel

Travel restrictions halt state visits to Vermont inmates held out of state

Vermont's Defender General said his office cannot assess conditions for Vermont inmates being held out of state, given travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 200 Vermont inmates are being held at a private prison in Mississippi.

Defender General Matt Valerio said that right now, his office is unable to conduct their monthly visits to the facility.

"I can't say with any kind of certainty that I have any real idea of what's going on in Mississippi, except for what Mississippi might tell us on the phone or the department relays to us," Valerio said. "We have no real ability to verify."

Civil liberties advocates in Vermont are calling for the state to reduce its inmate population. The Department of Corrections said one staff member at the state prison in Newport has tested positive for COVID-19, but there are no reported cases among inmates.

- Liam Elder-Connors

New online portal connects essential workers with childcare

Vermont is using an online portal to connect so-called "essential" workers with emergency childcare during the coronavirus crisis.

Nonprofit Let's Grow Kids organized the website to track the child care needs of workers, and is encouraging essential personnel to sign up even if they don't currently need child care.

Let's Grow Kids CEO Aly Richards said they're helping connect workers to childcare who haven't needed it in the past.

"695 essential workers have used this intake portal, representing about 1,000 children across the state," Richards said. "And actually, 172 of those workers are just there to be counted in case their situation changes."

Richards said accurately measuring the child care need during the emergency is critical as the list of essential personnel grows.

- Matthew Smith

For more about how Vermont's remaining child care centers are adapting amid COVID-19, head here.