Vermont Courts Begin Rollout Of Electronic Records System

The Vermont Judiciary has begun rolling out its new electronic records system. It will provide court employees, plaintiffs, defendants and other parties access to Vermont court records through an online interface.

The rollout began this month with online access to cases in traffic court.

"There is a public portal running already from the new system where you can look at basic case information," said Jeff Loewer, chief information officer for the courts.

The online interface will provide limited information to the general public, Loewer said, while additional information will be available at a kiosk inside each Vermont courthouse.

"The system will mimic what you'd be able to see over the counter in a courthouse. If you could go up and ask for a file, you can see that [file] at a kiosk," Loewer explained.

One improvement with this new system will be regional integration. Under the current system, case records are kept only in the jurisdiction in which they are assigned. The online interface and courthouse kiosks will allow viewers to access case records across all Vermont jurisdictions from a single location.

The technology will go live one region at a time over the next year and a half.