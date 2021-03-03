Vermont Defender General On COVID-19 Outbreak At Northern State Correctional Facility

Live discussion: Vermont Department of Corrections reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday among incarcerated individuals at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport, as well as eight new cases among staff. This segment, we hear from Vermont's Defender General to get his perspective on the outbreak.

Our guest is:

Matthew Valerio, Vermont's Defender General

Broadcast live on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

