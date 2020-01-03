Vermont Delegation Members React To U.S. Drone Killing Of Iranian General

Members of Vermont's congressional delegation are weighing in on the Trump administration's decision to launch an airstrike in Iraq that killed a top Iranian military leader, Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Speaking at a campaign event in Iowa on Friday afternoon, Sen. Bernie Sanders called the killing of Soleimani a "dangerous escalation" and he criticized President Donald Trump's decision to carry out the drone strike.

"Tragically, his actions now put us on the path to another war," Sanders said. "Potentially one that could be even worse than before."

Sanders said the Trump administration did not consult with Congress before the attack.

"I believe strongly that a key step in ending our endless wars is for the Congress to re-assert its constitutional authority over matters of war," Sanders said.

According to media reports, the U.S. is sending about 3,000 additional troops to the Middle East in the wake of the attack.

In a written statement Friday afternoon, Rep. Peter Welch condemned Soleimani but still criticized the Trump administration's decision to launch the airstrike that killed him.

“President Trump’s decision to attack an Iranian convoy at the Baghdad airport was reckless and utterly without grounding in a coherent Middle East strategy. In doing so, he dramatically increased the risk of a grave escalation of violence in the region. And he placed American soldiers, diplomats and citizens around the world in harm’s way. "Make no mistake about it, Iran is a bad actor in the region. And Qassim Suleimani was the despicable mastermind of deadly and cowardly attacks on American soldiers during the Iraq war. In taking this action in the absence of a sensible and comprehensive strategy, the president dramatically increased the risk of our military being embroiled in a war. The American people do not want another war in the Middle East, certainly not one triggered by this impulsive and erratic president."

Like Sanders, Welch noted in his statement that the ability to authorize war is granted to Congress in the U.S. Constitution.

Welch called upon the Trump administration to appear before Congress to explain their reasoning for the attack, but he also called upon Congress to "do its job and check this president and the ideologues in his administration who seem hell-bent on going to war with Iran."

As of Friday afternoon at 3 p.m., Sen. Patrick Leahy had not made a statement on the matter.