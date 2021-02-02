Vermont Deputy Health Commissioner On New COVID-19 Variants, Vaccinations

Live call-in discussion: The spread of new COVID-19 variants has brought new questions for state and federal health officials, especially when it comes to mask-wearing. Like, does a single mask really provide enough protection? Or is it better to double up? In our weekly health update, we put these and other questions to the Vermont Department of Health, and we get the latest on vaccine registration and administration in Vermont.



Our guests are:

Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health

deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health Dr. Shahid Ahmed, assistant professor of medicine in the Department of Hematology and Oncology at the University of Vermont, Larner College of Medicine

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at 1 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.