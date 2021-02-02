Related Program: 
Vermont Deputy Health Commissioner On New COVID-19 Variants, Vaccinations

By & 12 minutes ago
  • A sign reading 'face coverings required'.
    The University of Vermont reminds campus members to wear face coverings on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
    Elodie Reed / VPR File

Live call-in discussion: The spread of new COVID-19 variants has brought new questions for state and federal health officials, especially when it comes to mask-wearing. Like, does a single mask really provide enough protection? Or is it better to double up? In our weekly health update, we put these and other questions to the Vermont Department of Health, and we get the latest on vaccine registration and administration in Vermont.


Our guests are:

  • Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health
  • Dr. Shahid Ahmed, assistant professor of medicine in the Department of Hematology and Oncology at the University of Vermont, Larner College of Medicine

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at 1 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

