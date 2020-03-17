Vermont Edition Expands The Conversation

Beginning March 18, Vermont Edition, the statewide newsmagazine produced by Vermont Public Radio, will be extended to two hours. From Monday through Thursday, the show will broadcast from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We have an important role to serve in times like these,” said Lydia Brown, managing producer of Vermont Edition. “By expanding the show, we hope to amplify more listener voices and bring Vermont together in response to COVID-19.”

The additional hour of Vermont Edition is designed to bring even more Vermonters into the conversation as a response to COVID-19. Listeners can expect to hear more than just the latest news about the pandemic. The additional hour will focus on Vermonters and their experiences, as well as resources and helpful diversions such as music and culture to help ease social isolation in the days and weeks ahead.

“So many of us are looking for a chance to share our stories,” says Scott Finn, VPR’s president and CEO. “Expanding Vermont Edition gives more of us a chance to stay connected during this crisis.”

Jane Lindholm will host both hours of the program, with Bob Kinzel joining from time to time for the second hour. The rebroadcast of Vermont Edition will air from 7-9 p.m.