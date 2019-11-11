Vermont Edition Presents: Kat Wright And The Vermont Symphony Orchestra

From our continuing series ‘Vermont Edition Presents’, bringing you to live events in communities around Vermont, a performance that blends the old and the new as Burlington soul-singer Kat Wright teams up with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra in a sold-out show at Higher Ground.

The show features all new music from Wright, some of it premiered that night, and arranged for orchestra by Matt LaRocca.

Broadcast on Monday November 11, 2019 at 12pm and 7pm.

Our thanks to the Northfield Savings Bank Innovation Fund.