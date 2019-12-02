'Vermont Edition Presents': Ross Douthat Live At Middlebury College

Vermont Edition Presents is VPR's occasional series that brings you interesting talks, lectures, and public events from around Vermont. For this episode, a talk recorded live at Middlebury College in October, featuring New York Times columnist Ross Douthat.

Douthat spoke at Middlebury on Oct. 17 in a talk entitled "Conservatism After Trump: Populism Forever, or Reaganism Restored?"

Ross Douthat joined the New York Times editorial page in 2009 as their youngest columnist. Before joining the Times, he was a senior editor for The Atlantic and former lecturer at Yale Law School. Douthat is also the author of five books, and a regular guest for television news programs.

Thank you to the Alexander Hamilton Forum at Middlebury for making this talk available to VPR.

Broadcast on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.