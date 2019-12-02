Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

'Vermont Edition Presents': Ross Douthat Live At Middlebury College

By 16 minutes ago
  • A sign outside of Middlebury College
    Wilson Ring / Associated Press File

Vermont Edition Presents is VPR's occasional series that brings you interesting talks, lectures, and public events from around Vermont. For this episode, a talk recorded live at Middlebury College in October, featuring New York Times columnist Ross Douthat.

Douthat spoke at Middlebury on Oct. 17 in a talk entitled "Conservatism After Trump: Populism Forever, or Reaganism Restored?"

Ross Douthat joined the New York Times editorial page in 2009 as their youngest columnist. Before joining the Times, he was a senior editor for The Atlantic and former lecturer at Yale Law School. Douthat is also the author of five books, and a regular guest for television news programs.

Thank you to the Alexander Hamilton Forum at Middlebury for making this talk available to VPR.

Broadcast on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Middlebury College

Related Content

Former Gov. Dean Shares Predictions, Concerns About 2020 Democratic Presidential Race

By & Nov 27, 2019
Former Vermont Governor Howard Dean has a new role with the Democratic National Committee, overseeing its voter data exchange.
Richard Shotwell / Invision via AP

In less than 10 weeks, voters in Iowa will caucus in the first step of the Democratic presidential primary race. Currently the four front-runners of the race are former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean, a 2004 presidential candidate, knows the primary process — and perils of Iowa — only all too well. He spoke with Vermont Edition about the 2020 primaries and priorities of voters today.

Vt. Catholic Church Shifts Assets Into Trusts, Shields Funds From Child Sex Abuse Settlements

By , & Nov 26, 2019
Bishop Coyne at a June 2018 ordination ceremony at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral in Burlington.
Jillian Alderman / Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington, Courtesy

The Catholic Church in Vermont sheltered an estimated $500 million in assets more than a decade ago to shield its property from a torrent of new lawsuits and allegations of sexual abuse by priests, new reporting from VT Digger shows. And amid new revelations of abuse and new lawsuits, those trusts could be challenged in future settlements.

Why Vermont Sends Minors In State Custody Out Of State

By & Aug 27, 2018
Vermont sends a handful of the 1,350 minors in state custody to out-of-state residential treatment programs for issues like mental health or substance abuse.
tarasov_vl / iStock

Vermont’s Department of Corrections has more than 200 prisoners serving their sentences in out-of-state prisons. But what about the roughly 1,350 juveniles in state custody?

St. Albans Author Explores Northern Vermont's Role In The War Of 1812

By & Nov 27, 2019
An image of author Jason Barney and the cover of his new book, "Northern Vermont In The War Of 1812."
Arcadia Publishing, courtesy / Author photo, courtesy

Barely a generation removed from the Revolutionary War, the United States again found itself fighting Great Britain in the War of 1812. Vermont Edition talks about a new book by St. Albans author Jason Barney that explores the role small Vermont towns near the Canadian border played in the larger conflict.