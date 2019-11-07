Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Vermont Edition Presents: Tim Urban With AI - Ready Or Not

By 13 minutes ago
  • Tim Urban stretches out his arms on stage.
    Vermont Business Roundtable speaker Tim Urban is known for condensing complex concepts into humorous and understandable content, and his blog, "Wait But Why," draws in 10 million unique visitors during peak months.
    Karen Pike / Vermont Business Roundtable

Mondays this fall, VPR brings you Vermont Edition Presents, a collection of interesting public talks, lectures, and events from different communities. For the premiere episode, a presentation from Tim Urban for the Vermont Business Roundtable on Oct. 31, 2019, focusing on the ways AI will change our world forever.

The talk was largely drawn from Urban's writings on his blog, Wait But Why. If you're looking for more on AI from Tim Urban, here is an in-depth post on the subject. Due to rights issues, we are unable to archive the audio of this broadcast online. Broadcast Monday, Nov. 4th, 2019 at noon and 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Technology

Related Content

In 2020, Some Americans Will Vote On Their Phones. Is That The Future?

By 3 hours ago

For decades, the cybersecurity community has had a consistent message: Mixing the Internet and voting is a horrendous idea.

"I believe that's about the worst thing you can do in terms of election security in America, short of putting American ballot boxes on a Moscow street," howled Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., on the Senate floor this year.

Drone Delivery Is One Step Closer To Reality

By Oct 18, 2019

Sounding like a huge swarm of angry bees or maybe a hedge trimmer on steroids, a small quadcopter lifts up off of a landing pad in front of the main hospital building on the WakeMed campus in Raleigh, N.C. Underneath it is a metal box — smaller than a shoebox — with vials of blood samples inside of it that are now heading across the campus to the lab for analysis, guided by a drone operator on the ground.

It's not a long trip.

Emergency? Disaster? Send In The Drones!

By & Oct 14, 2019
A drone hovers over a lake with a forest in the background.
Aaron Burden / Unsplash

Unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, are already in Vermont's skies. They collect data, snap photos and can provide helpful views of buildings and other structures. They're also increasingly being used to respond to disasters and other emergencies. We're talking about drones with the director of UVM's Spatial Analysis Lab, and how the lab is helping federal aviation officials craft rules for using drones during emergencies.