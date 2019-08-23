'Vermont Edition' Revisits The Fair: 1 Day, 21 Stories

A few years ago, we dispatched a team of producers and reporters to the Champlain Valley Fair in Essex Junction for a single day. Their mission? Capture personal stories as diverse as the crowd itself at the fair. And did they ever! We'll listen back to all the sights, sounds, tastes and smells of the fair.

This hour we bring you those stories, including a a teenager who wrote a business plan and started her own sheep farm, a man who remembers the day years ago when his best friend saved his life and a hipster who confesses that he listens to Madonna. Alone in his bedroom. On cassette tapes.

Plus, we meet some of the people who travel with the fair to operate the games. And we'll sample a menu of deep fried fair food and take a spin on the fair's scariest ride.

All the stories in this program were recorded on Monday, August 31, 2015 at the Champlain Valley Fair.

Broadcast on Monday, August 26, 2019, at noon and 7 p.m.