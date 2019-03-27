'Vermont Edition' Revisits Gov. Madeleine Kunin's Book On Aging

During VPR's March Membership Drive Vermont Edition is featuring special episodes showcasing some of the best recent shows and collecting interviews with notable Vermonters. Few are more notable than the only woman to ever lead the state, former Gov. Madeleine Kunin.

In September 2018, Gov. Kunin — just two days shy of her 85th birthday — spoke in front of a live audience in VPR's Stetson Studio One about her new memoir, Coming of Age: My Journey to the Eighties.

She reflected on her public persona and personal life, her career in politics and her time encouraging women to be part of the political landscape and her desire to age well.

