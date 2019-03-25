'Vermont Edition' Talks Tech: Cutting-Edge Maps, Tactile Sketchpads, Electric Air Taxis

This special Vermont Edition collects recent interviews that highlight technological innovations being developed in our area. We'll hear about cutting-edge cartography, a tactile sketchpad that helps blind students in subjects that require graphing and an electric air taxi.

We begin by diving deep into the latest on what maps are, what they might become and what we can learn from them. We're joined by Bill Morris, a cartographer and senior analyst at Faraday, a data analytics firm based in Burlington.



Next, Mike Coleman, the vice president and one of the three co-founders of a company called E.A.S.Y., discusses drawing tablets that create raised lines that blind students can touch. They've also created an effective eraser.

Then we speak with Kyle Clark, an engineer and president at Beta Technologies, about the eVTOL—or electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle—that the company is developing. We learn about the benefits of electric aviation and the challenges still facing electric air travel.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.