'Vermont Edition' Talks Tech: Cutting-Edge Maps, Tactile Sketchpads, Electric Air Taxis

    The Beta Technologies prototype Ava XC lands during a test flight at the Plattsburgh International Airport.
    Eric Adams / Courtesy Beta Technologies

This special Vermont Edition collects recent interviews that highlight technological innovations being developed in our area. We'll hear about cutting-edge cartography, a tactile sketchpad that helps blind students in subjects that require graphing and an electric air taxi.

We begin by diving deep into the latest on what maps are, what they might become and what we can learn from them. We're joined by Bill Morris, a cartographer and senior analyst at Faraday, a data analytics firm based in Burlington.
 

The E.A.S.Y company makes sketchpads that allow blind students to draw and graph.
Credit Courtesy E.A.S.Y.

Next, Mike Coleman, the vice president and one of the three co-founders of a company called E.A.S.Y., discusses drawing tablets that create raised lines that blind students can touch. They've also created an effective eraser.

Then we speak with Kyle Clark, an engineer and president at Beta Technologies, about the eVTOL—or electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle—that the company is developing. We learn about the benefits of electric aviation and the challenges still facing electric air travel.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Related Content

Maps And Cutting-Edge Cartography

By & May 25, 2017
Screenshot by Sam Gale Rosen / Interactive map from VCGI

Maps have come a long way. We've gone from "here be dragons" on parchment scrolls to an age of satellites, plane-mounted lasers, and democratization - everyone can now be his or her own cartographer. We're diving deep into the latest on what maps are, what they might become, and what we can learn from them.

Burlington Company's Sketchpads Help Blind Students With STEM Education

By & Dec 20, 2018
The E.A.S.Y company makes sketchpads that allow blind students to draw and graph.
courtesy E.A.S.Y.

One barrier to entry for blind people into science and technology fields is the challenge they may face drawing, doing the drafting required for engineering, or even doing mathematics that require graphing. 

In 2011, with support from the National Federation of the Blind, a UVM student and two UVM engineering professors started a company that makes drawing tablets that create raised lines that blind people can touch. And - critically! - they also figured out a way to make an effective eraser.

South Burlington Tech Company Unveils Electric 'Air Taxi' Prototype

By & Feb 4, 2019
The Beta Technologies prototype Ava XC lands during a test flight at the Plattsburgh International Airport.
Eric Adams / Beta Technologies

Electric transportation offers the promise of rapid travel and zero emissions, often seen in the increasingly sophisticated electric cars that can travel 200 to 300 miles on a single charge. But electric air travel poses unique challenges, not the least of which includes swapping a jet fuel-powered engine for a battery-powered aircraft.

Now the South Burlington- and Plattsburgh-based Beta Technologies is demoing an electric "air taxi" that the company says will be the electric aircraft at the center of planned cross-country flight this summer.