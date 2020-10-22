Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Vermont Election Experts Answer Your Voting Questions

By & 1 hour ago
  • A piece of paper saying if you plan to vote by mail, plan ahead.
    The U.S. Postal Service sent out these mailers in early September, asking voters to plan ahead for the general election on Nov. 3.
    Elodie Reed / VPR

Live call-in discussion: A record number of Vermont voters have cast early ballots for the November third election, and thousands more are expected to mail their ballots in the days ahead. But this new method of voting has raised some questions among voters. This hour, we put some of those questions to Vermont election experts and take your calls, tweets, and emails.

Our guests are:

  • Christopher Winters, deputy secretary of state
  • Johnna Ferguson, League of Women Voters of Vermont board member

Broadcast live on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

