Vermont Election Experts Answer Your Voting Questions

Live call-in discussion: A record number of Vermont voters have cast early ballots for the November third election, and thousands more are expected to mail their ballots in the days ahead. But this new method of voting has raised some questions among voters. This hour, we put some of those questions to Vermont election experts and take your calls, tweets, and emails.

Our guests are:

Christopher Winters, deputy secretary of state

deputy secretary of state Johnna Ferguson, League of Women Voters of Vermont board member

Broadcast live on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

