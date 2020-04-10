Vermont Expands Testing Protocols After 28 Inmates Test Positive For COVID-19

More than two dozen inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 at a Franklin County prison have been moved to an isolation facility in St. Johnsbury.

All inmates and staff at Northwest State Correctional Facility underwent testing this week after one inmate and three staff members there tested positive for COVID-19.

With about half the test results back so far, according to Secretary of Human Services Mike Smith, 28 additional inmates and five additional staff members have tested positive for the illness.

Twenty-seven coronavirus-positive inmates have since been relocated and isolated at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury, whose previous occupants were moved to the Caledonia Community Work Camp.

Smith said during a press briefing Friday that none of the inmates who tested positive have shown any symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Smith said his department is not conducting universal testing at other correctional facilities. He said all prisons, however, are now on lockdown.

More from VPR: Vermont Inmates Say They Aren't Informed About COVID-19 Cases Behind Bars

“A full lockdown is a controlled measure to mitigate any further spread of the virus throughout the facility, and inmates will remain in their cells,” Smith said Friday. “Essential services, meals and medication will be brought to them, and movement will be restricted except for emergency and hygiene purposes.”

Prisoners’ rights advocates have called for universal testing in all state correctional facilities, to ensure early detection of any COVID-19 outbreaks. Smith said if his agency had unlimited testing resources, he’d likely conduct more aggressive surveillance testing.

“But the fact remains that our testing capabilities aren’t unlimited,” he said. “And although we would like to test all Vermonters, we simply can’t.”

Smith said his agency has updated its testing guidance in the wake of the outbreak at Northwest State. If a resident or staff member of any correctional facility, nursing home, assisted-living facility, residential treatment facility or state psychiatric facility tests positive for COVID-19, Smith said, then anyone who lives in or works at the facility will be tested immediately.

More from VPR: Vermont Inmates Report Inconsistent Access To Soap, Hand Sanitizer

Smith also addressed calls Friday for the widespread release of inmates currently housed in state correctional facilities.

He said the state has already relaxed its release protocols, and that the inmate population is down by 12% since February. He said, however, that the release of even medically vulnerable inmates could pose an undue threat to public safety.

“It’s imperative that the crime victims have to be considered in any of our release procedures we’ve been doing,” Smith said. “There are some hard-core criminals in here that we’re not going to release to the public.”

This story will be updated.