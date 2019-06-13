Vermont Farmers Struggle To Make Hay When The Sun Won't Shine

A wet, cold spring has made it difficult for farmers to get out in their fields and repair damage from this past winter. It's also meant that getting a good first cutting for hay has been delayed — or simply impossible — for many who rely on the forage to feed their herd through the winter.

Heather Darby, an agronomist and professor at UVM Extension’s Northwest Crops and Soils program, joins Vermont Edition to discuss the challenges delaying Vermont's hay harvest, how last year's hot and dry spring exacerbates the problems from poor hay yields and what it will mean for farmers and dairy consumers through the winter.

