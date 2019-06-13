Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Vermont Farmers Struggle To Make Hay When The Sun Won't Shine

By & 12 minutes ago
  • A hay bale sits in an open field near a tree, before a wall of green trees and low mist in the background.
    Wet conditions have made it difficult for many farmers to get a good first cutting of hay this spring.
    Ambar Culhane / Unsplash

A wet, cold spring has made it difficult for farmers to get out in their fields and repair damage from this past winter. It's also meant that getting a good first cutting for hay has been delayed — or simply impossible — for many who rely on the forage to feed their herd through the winter. 

Heather Darby, an agronomist and professor at UVM Extension’s Northwest Crops and Soils program, joins Vermont Edition to discuss the challenges delaying Vermont's hay harvest, how last year's hot and dry spring exacerbates the problems from poor hay yields and what it will mean for farmers and dairy consumers through the winter.

Broadcast live on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Food & Agriculture
Dairy Industry
The Vermont Economy

Related Content

Where's Dairy Headed? Farmers In Our Region Weigh In

By & Mar 28, 2019
As representatives of the region's dairy industry get ready to meet at a summit, "Vermont Edition" assembles a roundtable of dairy farmers to discuss the state of the business.
Ric Cengeri / VPR FILE

There's a lot of talk about the struggles dairy farmers are facing, the continuing loss of Vermont farms and ways to improve or restructure the dairy industry. We're hearing from dairy farmers themselves about the challenges, the future and the changes they'd make to the system. And why they continue to do this difficult work.

Hay Now! East Calais Author's Storybook On Tedders, Balers And Hay

By & Aug 22, 2018
Christy Mihaly's first illustrated book for children is a rhyming picture book about making hay.
Holiday House publishers, courtesy

Vermont’s farms are the stuff of legend. The iconic barn, the determined farmer, the sturdy tractor and fresh-cut fields bursting with towering bales of hay. But you wouldn't be the first to realize — hey, there are no stories about hay!

East Calais author Christy Mihaly's new illustrated children's book aims to fill that gap in your child's bookshelf.