Vermont Garden Journal: All Things Gardening

Everything in the garden changes, and the Vermont Garden Journal is changing too! Starting this Sunday, November 24th the Garden Journal will get a new name: All Things Gardening.

Each week I’ll be joining VPR’s Weekend Edition host Mary Engisch for a conversation about gardening, and we’ll have more time so we can answer your questions about what you're seeing in the natural world.

I'll spend time every episode addressing your gardening problems, so you can stay on top of things. We want to hear from you via email, facebook messages, tweets and phone calls to use on the air.

Each show will begin with Mary and me discussing a hot trend or timely chore. It could be about the weather, a technique, a new plant or a new gadget. You never know what we'll come up with. Then, Mary and I will talk about your questions.

So, send me your toughest conundrums, and join the fun. Find All Things Gardening at vpr.org. Submit your written question there, or better yet, leave a voicemail with your question so we can use your voice on the air.

Join Mary and me this Sunday morning at 9:35 for All Things Gardening.

Until then, I'll STILL be seeing you, in the garden.